Pioneer Football League releases 2024 football schedule

The Pioneer Football League (PFL) has released its 2024 football schedule. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 28.

For the 2024 season, the PFL will again consist of 11 members — Butler, Davidson, Dayton, Drake, Marist, Morehead State, Presbyterian, St. Thomas, San Diego, Stetson, and Valparaiso.

Each PFL team plays an eight-game conference schedule. The 2024 season includes 13 playing weeks for FCS teams, so each PFL member will play four non-conference games for a total of 12 contests.

One previously unannounced non-conference matchup involving a PFL team was revealed today and is listed below:

Georgetown at Marist (Sept. 7)

Indiana Wesleyan at Valparaiso (Sept. 14)

Marist at Bucknell (Sept. 21)

Ten of the 11 PFL teams still need to complete the non-conference portion of their 2024 football schedules. Below are the teams and number of openings:

Butler: 3

Davidson: 4

Dayton: 1

Drake: 2

Marist: 1 (playing 11 games?)

Morehead State: 1

Presbyterian: 2

San Diego: 3

Stetson: 1

Valparaiso: 1

The 2024 season will mark the 32nd year for the Pioneer Football League. The PFL is the nation’s only non-scholarship, football-only FCS conference.

2024 Pioneer Football League Schedules



2024 Pioneer League Football Schedule

* Conference games only.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Davidson at Presbyterian

Dayton at Marist

San Diego at Drake

Valparaiso at Morehead State

Saturday, Oct. 5

Drake at Valparaiso

Marist at Davidson

Morehead State at Butler

Presbyterian at San Diego

Stetson at St. Thomas

Saturday, Oct. 12

Butler at Drake

Davidson at Dayton

Presbyterian at Morehead State

St. Thomas at Marist

Valparaiso at Stetson

Saturday, Oct. 19

Dayton at Butler

Drake at Presbyterian

Marist at San Diego

Stetson at Davidson

St. Thomas at Valparaiso

Saturday, Oct. 26

Butler at Davidson

Morehead State at Dayton

Presbyterian at Stetson

San Diego at St. Thomas

Valparaiso at Marist

Saturday, Nov. 2

Davidson at San Diego

Dayton at Presbyterian

Marist at Drake

Stetson at Butler

St. Thomas at Morehead State

Saturday, Nov. 9

Butler at Valparaiso

Drake at St. Thomas

Marist at Stetson

Morehead State at Davidson

San Diego at Dayton

Saturday, Nov. 16

Morehead State at Drake

Presbyterian at Marist

Stetson at San Diego

St. Thomas at Butler

Valparaiso at Dayton

Saturday, Nov. 23

Butler at Presbyterian

Davidson at Valparaiso

Dayton at St. Thomas

Drake at Stetson

San Diego at Morehead State

Pioneer League Football Schedule