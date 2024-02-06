Pioneer Football League releases 2024 football schedule

The Pioneer Football League (PFL) has released its 2024 football schedule. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 28.
For the 2024 season, the PFL will again consist of 11 members — Butler, Davidson, Dayton, Drake, Marist, Morehead State, Presbyterian, St. Thomas, San Diego, Stetson, and Valparaiso.
Each PFL team plays an eight-game conference schedule. The 2024 season includes 13 playing weeks for FCS teams, so each PFL member will play four non-conference games for a total of 12 contests.
One previously unannounced non-conference matchup involving a PFL team was revealed today and is listed below:
- Georgetown at Marist (Sept. 7)
- Indiana Wesleyan at Valparaiso (Sept. 14)
- Marist at Bucknell (Sept. 21)
Ten of the 11 PFL teams still need to complete the non-conference portion of their 2024 football schedules. Below are the teams and number of openings:
- Butler: 3
- Davidson: 4
- Dayton: 1
- Drake: 2
- Marist: 1 (playing 11 games?)
- Morehead State: 1
- Presbyterian: 2
- San Diego: 3
- Stetson: 1
- Valparaiso: 1
The 2024 season will mark the 32nd year for the Pioneer Football League. The PFL is the nation’s only non-scholarship, football-only FCS conference.
2024 Pioneer Football League Schedules
2024 Pioneer League Football Schedule
* Conference games only.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Davidson at Presbyterian
Dayton at Marist
San Diego at Drake
Valparaiso at Morehead State
Saturday, Oct. 5
Drake at Valparaiso
Marist at Davidson
Morehead State at Butler
Presbyterian at San Diego
Stetson at St. Thomas
Saturday, Oct. 12
Butler at Drake
Davidson at Dayton
Presbyterian at Morehead State
St. Thomas at Marist
Valparaiso at Stetson
Saturday, Oct. 19
Dayton at Butler
Drake at Presbyterian
Marist at San Diego
Stetson at Davidson
St. Thomas at Valparaiso
Saturday, Oct. 26
Butler at Davidson
Morehead State at Dayton
Presbyterian at Stetson
San Diego at St. Thomas
Valparaiso at Marist
Saturday, Nov. 2
Davidson at San Diego
Dayton at Presbyterian
Marist at Drake
Stetson at Butler
St. Thomas at Morehead State
Saturday, Nov. 9
Butler at Valparaiso
Drake at St. Thomas
Marist at Stetson
Morehead State at Davidson
San Diego at Dayton
Saturday, Nov. 16
Morehead State at Drake
Presbyterian at Marist
Stetson at San Diego
St. Thomas at Butler
Valparaiso at Dayton
Saturday, Nov. 23
Butler at Presbyterian
Davidson at Valparaiso
Dayton at St. Thomas
Drake at Stetson
San Diego at Morehead State
