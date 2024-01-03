Utah Tech announces 2024 football schedule

The Utah Tech Trailblazers have announced their 2024 football schedule, which features six home games and 12 contests overall.

Utah Tech opens the 2024 season with four consecutive non-conference contests, beginning on Saturday, Aug. 31 at home at Greater Zion Stadium in St. George, Utah, against the Montana State Bobcats.

The following week on Saturday, Sept. 7, Utah Tech travels to take on the UNLV Rebels before returning home to host the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Sept. 14. The Trailblazers close out non-conference action on Sept. 21 on the road against the UC Davis Aggies.

Utah Tech opens United Athletic Conference (UAC) play in 2024 at home against the Abilene Christian Wildcats on Sept. 28. Other UAC foes scheduled to visit St. George include North Alabama on Oct. 5, Central Arkansas on Nov. 2, and Austin Peay on Nov. 16.

The Trailblazers’ UAC road slate in 2024 includes Tarleton State on Oct. 12, Stephen F. Austin on Oct. 26, West Georgia on Nov. 9, and Southern Utah on Nov. 23.

Below is Utah Tech’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Utah Tech Football Schedule

08/31 – Montana State

09/07 – at UNLV

09/14 – Northern Arizona

09/21 – at UC Davis

09/28 – Abilene Christian*

10/05 – North Alabama*

10/12 – at Tarleton State*

10/19 – OFF

10/26 – at Stephen F. Austin*

11/02 – Central Arkansas*

11/09 – at West Georgia*

11/16 – Austin Peay*

11/23 – at Southern Utah*

* UAC contest.

Utah Tech finished the 2023 season 2-9 overall and 1-5 in UAC play. The Trailblazers have completed their final season of transition to the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) and will be eligible for post-season play beginning in 2024.