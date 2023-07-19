Utah State, Temple schedule football series for 2024, 2028

The Utah State Aggies and the Temple Owls have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2024 and 2028 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the intercollegiate football game agreement with Temple University was obtained from Utah State University via a state public records request.

In the first game of the series, Utah State will travel to face Temple at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. Four seasons later, the Aggies will host the Owls at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah, on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2028, which will conclude the two-game series.

Utah State, a member of the Mountain West Conference, and Temple, a member of the American Athletic Conference, have never squared off on the gridiron.

Temple is the third scheduled non-conference opponent for Utah State in 2024. The Aggies are also scheduled to play road contests at the USC Trojans on Sept. 7, which we reported yesterday, and at the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Sept. 14.

In 2028, Utah State will also play a road contest at the UTEP Miners on Sept. 9 and a home tilt with the Oregon Ducks on Sept. 16.

The Owls have tentatively completed their non-conference slate in 2024 with the addition of Utah State. The Owls are scheduled to open the season on the road against the Oklahoma Sooners on Aug. 31 and will later host the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Sept. 14 and visit the UConn Huskies on Oct. 5.

Temple has also completed their non-conference schedule for the 2028 season, which begins with another trip to play Oklahoma on Sept. 2. Other contests include the Duke Blue Devils on Sept. 16 and the UConn Huskies on Sept. 30, both at home in Philadelphia.

Football Schedules