Utah State adds three FCS opponents to future football schedules

The Utah State Aggies have added three Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opponents to their future football schedules, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Copies of contracts for games against Robert Morris University, McNeese State University, and Idaho State University were obtained from the Utah State University via a state open records request.

All three contests will be first-time meetings between the two teams on the gridiron.

Utah State will host the Robert Morris Colonials at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah, on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. The Aggies will pay the Colonials a $415,000 guarantee for playing the game, according to the copy of the contract that was executed on Oct. 10, 2022.

Earlier this week, we also reported two other non-conference contests for Utah State in 2024. The Aggies will visit the USC Trojans on Sept. 7 and Temple Owls on Sept. 21. A previously scheduled game at Mississippi State in 2024 will not be played, per Utah State, per Utah State.

The McNeese Cowboys will travel to take on the Aggies at Maverik Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, which we previously reported last week. Per the contract copy, McNeese will receive a $400,000 guarantee for the game.

Utah State will host the Idaho State Bengals in Logan on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. The Aggies will pay the Bengals a $400,000 guarantee, according to the copy of the contract that was executed on May 20, 2023.

