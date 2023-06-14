McNeese to host Alcorn State in 2024, play at Utah State in 2025

The McNeese Cowboys will host the Alcorn State Braves in 2024 and will visit the Utah State Aggies in 2025, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Copies of contracts for both football games were obtained from McNeese State University via a state public records request.

McNeese will host Alcorn State at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, La., on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. The Cowboys will pay the Braves a $100,000 guarantee for playing the game, according to the copy of the contract that was executed last week.

McNeese, a member of the Southland Conference, and Alcorn State, a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference, first met on the gridiron in 2000 and have played five times overall. In their most recent contest in 2022, Alcorn State defeated McNeese 30-19, which was their first victory in the series.

The two schools are also scheduled to meet this season on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Jack Spinks Stadium in Lorman, Miss.

McNeese and Alcorn State also have an unsigned agreement to play a home-and-home series during the 2026 and 2027 seasons. We will follow up on that series if it ever becomes official.

On Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, McNeese is scheduled to visit the Utah State Aggies of the Mountain West Conference. McNeese will receive a $400,000 guarantee for the contest, per the terms of the contract that was executed last month.

McNeese and Utah State have never squared off on the gridiron.

On Tuesday, we reported that McNeese will play a home-and-home series with the South Dakota Coyotes beginning with the 2027 season. The Cowboys will will travel to face South Dakota on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2027 before hosting the Coyotes the following season on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2028.

Football Schedules