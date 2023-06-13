McNeese, South Dakota schedule football series for 2027, 2028

The McNeese Cowboys and the South Dakota Coyotes have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2027 and 2028 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game agreement with the University of South Dakota was obtained from McNeese State University via a state public records request.

In the first game of the series, McNeese will travel to face South Dakota at the DakotaDome in Vermillion, S.D., on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2027. The series will conclude the following season with the Cowboys hosting the Coyotes at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, La., on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2028.

McNeese, a member of the Southland Conference, and South Dakota, a member of the Missouri Valley Football Conference, have only met once on the gridiron in their history. In that contest on Sept. 28, 2007, the Cowboys defeated the Coyotes 31-7 in Lake Charles.

The newly signed contract between McNeese and South Dakota, which was executed last month, marks the first scheduled non-conference opponent for both teams for both the 2027 and 2028 seasons.

McNeese is scheduled to open the 2023 season on Saturday, Sept. 2 at home against the Tarleton State Texans of the Western Athletic Conference. South Dakota will open up their campaign two days earlier on Thursday, Aug. 31 when they travel to battle the Missouri Tigers of the SEC in Columbia, Mo.

