UT Martin to host North Alabama in 2024, play at UTEP in 2025

The UT Martin Skyhawks will host the North Alabama Lions in 2024 and will visit the UTEP Miners in 2025, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Copies of contracts for both football games were obtained from the University of Tennessee, acting on behalf of its Martin campus, via a state public records request.

UT Martin will host North Alabama at Graham Stadium in Martin, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. The game is the second of a home-and-home series that begins this season on Saturday, Sept. 23 at Braly Municipal Stadium in Florence, Ala., according to the copy of the contract.

UT Martin, a member of the Big South-OVC Football Association, and North Alabama, a member of the United Athletic Conference, first met on the gridiron in 1949 and have played 32 times overall. In their most recent contest in 1990, UT Martin fell on the road at North Alabama, 49-0, and now trails in the overall series 12-19-1.

On Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, UT Martin is scheduled to visit the UTEP Miners of Conference USA at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas. UT Martin will receive a $350,000 guarantee for the contest, per contract copy.

UT Martin and UTEP have never squared off on the gridiron.

Earlier this month, we reported two other future games for UT Martin against Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponents. The Skyhawks will travel to face the Memphis Tigers in 2026 and the Ball State Cardinals in 2027.

