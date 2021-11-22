USFL unveils eight teams for inaugural season in 2022

The United States Football League (USFL) has unveiled the eight teams that will begin play in their inaugural season in 2022.

The announcement was made on Monday during The Herd with Colin Cowherd on FS1 and FOX Sports Radio.

The rebooted iteration of the USFL, controlled by FOX Sports through NSFL HoldCo, LLC, will feature eight teams in a North/South division format. Below are the eight teams and their respective divisions:

NORTH DIVISION

Michigan Panthers

New Jersey Generals

Philadelphia Stars

Pittsburgh Maulers

SOUTH DIVISION

Birmingham Stallions

Houston Gamblers

New Orleans Breakers

Tampa Bay Bandits

“We’re excited to take this next major step in the development of a new USFL,” said Brian Woods, USFL President of Football Operations. “These eight teams form the core of our initial league membership and will represent an exciting brand of professional football coming this spring. We look forward to the start of our inaugural season.”

Below is a graphic from the USFL with the official logos for all eight teams.

The 2022 USFL regular-season will feature each team playing 10 games and it will begin play in mid-April and extends through mid-June. That will be followed by playoff semifinal games in each division and then a championship game between the division winners.

According to a report by WVTM 13, the league is in discussions to stage the entire 2022 season in Birmingham, Ala., with around 75-80% of the games played at Protective Stadium and the remaining games held at Legion Field.

Future seasons will then see the games played at the home sites of each USFL team.