USFL unveils eight teams for inaugural season in 2022

The United States Football League (USFL) has unveiled the eight teams that will begin play in their inaugural season in 2022.
The announcement was made on Monday during The Herd with Colin Cowherd on FS1 and FOX Sports Radio.
The rebooted iteration of the USFL, controlled by FOX Sports through NSFL HoldCo, LLC, will feature eight teams in a North/South division format. Below are the eight teams and their respective divisions:
NORTH DIVISION
Michigan Panthers
New Jersey Generals
Philadelphia Stars
Pittsburgh Maulers
SOUTH DIVISION
Birmingham Stallions
Houston Gamblers
New Orleans Breakers
Tampa Bay Bandits
“We’re excited to take this next major step in the development of a new USFL,” said Brian Woods, USFL President of Football Operations. “These eight teams form the core of our initial league membership and will represent an exciting brand of professional football coming this spring. We look forward to the start of our inaugural season.”
Below is a graphic from the USFL with the official logos for all eight teams.
The 2022 USFL regular-season will feature each team playing 10 games and it will begin play in mid-April and extends through mid-June. That will be followed by playoff semifinal games in each division and then a championship game between the division winners.
According to a report by WVTM 13, the league is in discussions to stage the entire 2022 season in Birmingham, Ala., with around 75-80% of the games played at Protective Stadium and the remaining games held at Legion Field.
Future seasons will then see the games played at the home sites of each USFL team.
You can’t play the entire season of this in one city. That’s just stupid. If you have to wait until 2023 to play in each city then wait that long to start the league.
That’s plain smart. Covid hasn’t gone away completely, the XFL was just done in by it. Also, no travel costs which are what messed up the AAF since it was underfunded.
The Spring League has shown the single city model works — the real money is from the broadcasts, not the ticket revenue. They’re starting with an element of caution. It’s like… they’ve studied the errors of the WFL, USFL, UFL, AAF, and XFLs.
Has anyone notice these are the names of USFL in 1984?
The Breakers are set to play in New Orleans whenever, but during the three year run of the original USFL, they moved each year. starting in Boston, then moving to NO, then finishing their last year in Portland. But the “traditional” Breaker name is back in NO, LOL.
Yes, they purchased the trademarks.
Yeah, I thought I recognized the NJ Generals name.
Of the original teams,
Oakland Invaders
LA Express
Arizona Wranglers
Denver Gold
Chicago Blitz
Washington Federals
are not on this list.
The expansion Gamblers and Maulers are here, but
San Antonio Gunslingers
Oklahoma Outlaws
Jacksonville Bulls
Memphis Showboats
are not here, either.