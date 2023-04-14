USFL schedule 2023: Second season kicks off on Saturday

The 2023 USFL Schedule is set to kick off on Saturday, April 15, which will mark the second season of the spring football league.

For the 2023 season, the Birmingham Stallions and New Orleans Breakers will play their home games at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., while the Houston Gamblers and Memphis Showboats will play at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn.

Home sites for the Michigan Panthers and Philadelphia Stars will be Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., while the New Jersey Generals and Pittsburgh Maulers will play their home contests at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

The 2023 season kicks off on Saturday, April 15 with the Memphis Showboats hosting the New Jersey Generals in Memphis and the game will be televised nationally by FOX at 4:30pm ET. Following that contest, the Birmingham Stallions will host the New Jersey Generals in Birmingham in the second game of a doubleheader on FOX at 7:30pm ET.

Week 1 action continues on Sunday, April 16 with the Houston Gamblers hosting the Michigan Panthers in Memphis (noon ET, NBC/Peacock) and the New Orleans Breakers hosting the Pittsburgh Maulers in Birmingham (6:30pm ET, FS1).

Overall, the USFL schedule will consist of ten weeks with four games each week. The regular-season will conclude on Sunday, June 18.

The USFL Playoff Schedule is scheduled to begin on Saturday, June 24 with the top two teams in each division squaring off in semifinal contests. Winners of the two semifinal games will advance to the 2023 USFL Championship Game, which will be played on Saturday, July 1 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

2023 USFL SCHEDULE – WEEK 1

* All times Eastern.

Saturday, April 15

Philadelphia at Memphis – 4:30pm, FOX

New Jersey at Birmingham – 7:30pm, FOX

Sunday, April 16

Michigan at Houston – 12pm, NBC/Peacock

Pittsburgh at New Orleans – 6:30pm, FS1

