UNLV completes 2023 football TV schedule

The UNLV Rebels have completed their 2023 football TV schedule with the announcement that five home games will be televised by Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN).

SSSEN is available to fans over the air in Las Vegas, Nevada, on broadcast channel 5.1 as well as Cox channel 125 on cable.

New Mexico is slated to open the 2023 season at home at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 2 against the Bryant Bulldogs. The game will be televised by SSSEN at 4:00pm ET / 1:00pm PT.

The remaining four UNLV football games slated for broadcast on SSSEN include vs. Hawaii on Sept. 30 (4:00pm ET / 1:00pm PT), the Battle for the Fremont Cannon on the road against Nevada on Oct. 14 (5:00pm ET / 2:00pm PT), vs. Colorado State on Oct. 21 (7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT), and vs. San Jose State on Nov. 25 (3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT).

Each contest broadcast on SSSEN, except the Hawaii contest, will be streamed online by the Mountain West Network (MWN).

Nevada finished the 2022 season 5-7 overall and 3-5 in Mountain West Conference action. The Rebels are entering their first season under head coach Barry Odom, who led Missouri from 2016 through 2019 before a three-season stint at Arkansas as the associate head coach, defensive coordinator, and safeties coach.

Football Schedules