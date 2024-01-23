UNLV adds Syracuse to 2024 football schedule, per report

The UNLV Rebels have added the Syracuse Orange to their 2024 football schedule, per a report from Brett McMurphy of Action Network.

UNLV adds home game w/Syracuse this fall, source told @ActionNetworkHQ. Rebels had opening on 2024 schedule after Army canceled its game w/UNLV (& home/home series) when the Black Knights joined the AAC — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 23, 2024

UNLV will host Syracuse at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on a date to be determined. That date will be revealed on Wednesday when the ACC announces its complete football schedule for the 2024 season.

The UNLV-Syracuse contest replaces a game against the Army Black Knights for each team in 2024. Both UNLV and Syracuse were scheduled to play Army, but the Black Knights have been canceling future football games due to joining the American Athletic Conference beginning with the 2024 season.

UNLV was scheduled to host Army on Oct. 19, 2024 and visit the Black Knights four seasons later on Oct. 7, 2028. Syracuse was scheduled to play at Army on Sept. 21, 2024 and also has games scheduled against the Black Knights in 2025 and 2026 that could be canceled as well.

UNLV is scheduled to open the 2024 season with a non-conference contest at Houston on Aug. 31. Other non-conference foes include Utah Tech at home on Sept. 7, Kansas on the road on Sept. 14, and Oregon State on the road on a date to be announced.

The Syracuse Orange will kickoff their 2024 campaign at home against Ohio on Aug. 31. The Orange are also slated to host Holy Cross on Sept. 28 and UConn on a date to be determined.

Update (3:08pm ET)

Both schools have officially announced the game and the date is Oct. 5, 2024 in Las Vegas.

“We look forward to hosting Syracuse, which is a national brand rich in tradition,” said UNLV Director of Athletics Erick Harper. “Our 2024 home schedule, which also includes such teams as Boise State and UNR, promises to be very attractive to our fans as we look to continue the tremendous momentum built under Coach Odom last season.”

“Adding UNLV provides our student-athletes with another strong non-conference opponent and an exciting venue for Orange fans to visit,” said Syracuse Director of Athletics John Wildhack. “It’s been over a decade since we’ve played a game in the Pacific Time Zone. We look forward to seeing Syracuse fans and alumni from across the country have more opportunities to come and support their team with this game and the expansion of the ACC.”

