UNI reschedules canceled Weber State, Idaho State games for 2023

The Northern Iowa (UNI) Panthers have rescheduled their canceled Weber State and Idaho State games in 2020 for the 2023 season, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Northern Iowa was scheduled to play at the Idaho State Bengals on Sept. 12, 2020 and host the Weber State Wildcats on Sept. 19, 2020. Both games were canceled due to the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

UNI will now host Weber State at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa, on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, according to a copy of an amendment obtained from the University of Northern Iowa via a state public records request.

The following week on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, Northern Iowa will travel to face Idaho State at Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho. That date was also set via a separate amendment obtained from the University of Northern Iowa.

With the addition of these two contests, Northern Iowa has completed their non-conference schedule for the 2023 season. The Panthers are scheduled to open the season on the road against the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Idaho State has also completed their non-conference schedule in 2023 with the addition of Northern Iowa. The Bengals open the season in Week Zero on the road against the San Diego Aztecs on Aug. 26 and also travel to play the Utah State Aggies on Sept. 9.

Weber State now has two scheduled non-conference games on their 2023 slate. The Wildcats will play at the Utah Utes on a date to be determined.

Football Schedules