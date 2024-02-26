UMass to reportedly join the MAC in 2025

The UMass Minutemen will reportedly join the Mid-American Conference in 2025, sources reported to ESPN’s Pete Thamel Monday.

The sources indicate that MAC presidents voted earlier Monday to approve UMass’ addition, and that UMass would likely accept the invitation.

The Minutemen were prior members of the MAC from 2012-2015, amassing a combined 8-40 record (7-25 conference) during their time in the circuit. UMass went independent following the 2015-16 campaign, and has gone 16-72 in that period.

The proposed move would give the MAC 13 football-playing institutions. No further moves have been announced at this time.

Then-athletic director John McCutcheon defended the Minutemen’s decision to leave the MAC.

“We remain committed to FBS football,” UMass athletic director John McCutcheon said at the time. “Many institutions have successfully navigated this challenging period of conference realignment and we will do the same.”

McCutcheon departed the university shortly thereafter for another role.

