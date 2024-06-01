UMass sets kickoff times, TV for five football games in 2024

The UMass Minutemen have announced kickoff times for five football games during the 2024 season.

UMass will open the 2024 season on Saturday, Aug. 31 at home at McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Amherst, Mass., against the Eastern Michigan Eagles of the Mid-American Conference (MAC). The game will be streamed live via ESPN+ at 3:30pm ET.

Three weeks later on Saturday, Sept. 21, the Central Connecticut Blue Devils of the Northeast Conference in the FCS will travel to take on the Minutemen at McGuirk Alumni Stadium. The game is set to kickoff at 3:30pm ET with streaming coverage via ESPN+.

UMass’ home contest against the Wagner Seahawks, who also compete in the Northeast Conference, is set for a 3:30pm ET kickoff on ESPN+ on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Kickoff times and television/streaming information for the Minutemen’s home games against Missouri (Oct. 12), Liberty (Nov. 16), and UConn (Nov. 30) will be announced at a later date.

Kickoff times for two UMass road football games were also announced this week in conjunction with the Mid-American Conference. The Minutemen will visit the Toledo Rockets on Saturday, Sept. 7 (3:30pm ET, ESPN+) and the Buffalo Bulls on Saturday, Sept. 14 (1:00pm ET, CBS Sports Network).

Remaining road contests for UMass this season include Miami (Ohio) on Sept. 28, Northern Illinois on Oct. 5, Mississippi State on Nov. 2, and Georgia on Nov. 23. Kickoff times and TV for those contests will likely be announced six-to-12 days prior to the date of the game.

UMass will be competing in its final season as a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independent in 2024. The Minutemen are returning to the Mid-American Conference as a full member in 2025.

2024 UMass Kickoff Times

08/31: vs. Eastern Michigan – 3:30pm, ESPN+

09/07: at Toledo – 3:30pm, ESPN+

09/14: at Buffalo – 1pm, CBSSN

09/21: vs. Central Connecticut – 3:30pm, ESPN+

10/26: vs. Wagner – 3:30pm, ESPN+

