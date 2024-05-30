MAC football schedule 2024: Early season kickoff times, TV set

The MAC football schedule 2024 early season kickoff times and TV slate has been announced, which features 32 televised games in the first three weeks.
The season kicks off in Week 1 on Thursday, Aug. 29 with four league members hosting opponents from the Football Championship Subdivision — Buffalo (vs. Lafayette – 7:00pm ET, ESPN+), Bowling Green (vs. Fordham – 7:00pm ET, ESPN+), Central Michigan (vs. Central Connecticut – 7:00pm ET, ESPN+), and Toledo (vs. Duquesne – 7:30pm ET, ESPN+).
Western Michigan will kick off its season on Friday, Aug. 30 on the road against the Wisconsin Badgers. The game will be televised by FS1 at 9:00pm ET.
Six MAC members kick off their 2024 season on Saturday, Aug. 31. The slate is highlighted by Kent State at Pitt (12:00pm ET, ESPNU), Miami (Ohio) at Northwestern (3:30pm ET, BTN), Ohio at Syracuse (3:30pm ET, ACCN), and Akron at Ohio State (3:30pm ET, CBS).
Several additional contests involving MAC teams from Sept. 21 through Nov. 30 have also been set for television broadcasts.
The 2024 MAC Football Championship Game at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., will be played on Saturday, Dec. 7. The game will be televised by ESPN at noon ET.
Listed below are the MAC games that have been selected for television as of May 30. All remaining MAC controlled games will be announced 6-12 days prior to the date of the game.
MAC football schedule 2024: Early season kickoff times, TV
All times Eastern.
Thursday, Aug. 29
Lafayette at Buffalo – 7pm, ESPN+
Fordham at Bowling Green – 7pm, ESPN+
Central Connecticut at Central Michigan – 7pm, ESPN+
Duquesne at Toledo – 7:30pm, ESPN+
Friday, Aug. 30
Western Michigan at Wisconsin – 9pm, FS1
Saturday, Aug. 31
Kent State at Pitt – 12pm, ESPNU
Eastern Michigan at UMass – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Western Illinois at Northern Illinois – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Ohio at Syracuse – 3:30pm, ACCN
Akron at Ohio State – 3:30pm, CBS
Miami at Northwestern – 3:30pm, BTN
Saturday, Sept. 7
Akron at Rutgers – 12pm, BTN
Bowling Green at Penn State – 12pm, BTN
Missouri State at Ball State – 2pm, ESPN+
St. Francis at Kent State – 2:30pm, ESPN+
UMass at Toledo – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Eastern Michigan at Washington – 3:30pm, BTN
Northern Illinois at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC
Central Michigan at FIU – 6pm, ESPN+
South Alabama at Ohio – 6pm, ESPN+
Buffalo at Missouri – 7pm, ESPN+/SECN+
Western Michigan at Ohio State – 7:30pm, BTN
Saturday, Sept. 14
Cincinnati at Miami – 12pm, ESPNU
Central Michigan at Illinois – 12pm, Peacock
UMass at Buffalo – 1pm, CBSSN
Morgan State at Ohio – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Ball State at Miami (FL) – 3:30pm, ACCN
Colgate at Akron – 6pm, ESPN+
Bethune-Cookman at Western Michigan – 6:30pm, ESPN+
Jacksonville State at Eastern Michigan – 7pm, ESPN+
Toledo at Mississippi State – 7:30pm, ESPN2/ESPNU
Kent State at Tennessee – 7:45pm, SEC Network
Saturday, Sept. 21
St. Francis at Eastern Michigan – 2pm, ESPN+
Miami at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Miami at Ball State – 7:30 or 8pm, ESPN/2/U
Bowling Green at CMU – 7:30 or 8pm, ESPN/2/U
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Ohio at Kent State – 7pm, ESPN2/U
Northern Illinois at WMU – 7pm, ESPN2/U
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Ball State at Buffalo – 7pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN
WMU at Bowling Green – 7pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN
CMU at Toledo – 7pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Akron at NIU – 7pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN
EMU at Ohio – 7pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN
Kent State at Miami – 7pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Akron at Kent St. – 7/7:308pm, ESPN/2/U/CBSSN
WMU at CMU – 7/7:308pm, ESPN/2/U/CBSSN
NIU at Miami – 7/7:308pm, ESPN/2/U/CBSSN
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Buffalo at EMU – 7pm, ESPN2/ESPNU
Ohio at Toledo – 7pm, ESPN2/ESPNU
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Toledo at Akron – 7pm, ESPN2/ESPN+
Kent State at Buffalo – 7pm, ESPN2/ESPN+
Friday, Nov. 29
Ball State at Ohio – 12pm, ESPNU/CBSSN
Miami at Bowling Green – 12pm, ESPNU/CBSSN
Saturday, Dec. 7
MAC Football Championship Game (in Detroit) – 12pm, ESPN
