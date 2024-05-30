MAC football schedule 2024: Early season kickoff times, TV set

The MAC football schedule 2024 early season kickoff times and TV slate has been announced, which features 32 televised games in the first three weeks.

The season kicks off in Week 1 on Thursday, Aug. 29 with four league members hosting opponents from the Football Championship Subdivision — Buffalo (vs. Lafayette – 7:00pm ET, ESPN+), Bowling Green (vs. Fordham – 7:00pm ET, ESPN+), Central Michigan (vs. Central Connecticut – 7:00pm ET, ESPN+), and Toledo (vs. Duquesne – 7:30pm ET, ESPN+).

Western Michigan will kick off its season on Friday, Aug. 30 on the road against the Wisconsin Badgers. The game will be televised by FS1 at 9:00pm ET.

Six MAC members kick off their 2024 season on Saturday, Aug. 31. The slate is highlighted by Kent State at Pitt (12:00pm ET, ESPNU), Miami (Ohio) at Northwestern (3:30pm ET, BTN), Ohio at Syracuse (3:30pm ET, ACCN), and Akron at Ohio State (3:30pm ET, CBS).

Several additional contests involving MAC teams from Sept. 21 through Nov. 30 have also been set for television broadcasts.

The 2024 MAC Football Championship Game at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., will be played on Saturday, Dec. 7. The game will be televised by ESPN at noon ET.

Listed below are the MAC games that have been selected for television as of May 30. All remaining MAC controlled games will be announced 6-12 days prior to the date of the game.

All times Eastern.

Thursday, Aug. 29

Lafayette at Buffalo – 7pm, ESPN+

Fordham at Bowling Green – 7pm, ESPN+

Central Connecticut at Central Michigan – 7pm, ESPN+

Duquesne at Toledo – 7:30pm, ESPN+

Friday, Aug. 30

Western Michigan at Wisconsin – 9pm, FS1

Saturday, Aug. 31

Kent State at Pitt – 12pm, ESPNU

Eastern Michigan at UMass – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Western Illinois at Northern Illinois – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Ohio at Syracuse – 3:30pm, ACCN

Akron at Ohio State – 3:30pm, CBS

Miami at Northwestern – 3:30pm, BTN

Saturday, Sept. 7

Akron at Rutgers – 12pm, BTN

Bowling Green at Penn State – 12pm, BTN

Missouri State at Ball State – 2pm, ESPN+

St. Francis at Kent State – 2:30pm, ESPN+

UMass at Toledo – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Eastern Michigan at Washington – 3:30pm, BTN

Northern Illinois at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC

Central Michigan at FIU – 6pm, ESPN+

South Alabama at Ohio – 6pm, ESPN+

Buffalo at Missouri – 7pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Western Michigan at Ohio State – 7:30pm, BTN

Saturday, Sept. 14

Cincinnati at Miami – 12pm, ESPNU

Central Michigan at Illinois – 12pm, Peacock

UMass at Buffalo – 1pm, CBSSN

Morgan State at Ohio – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Ball State at Miami (FL) – 3:30pm, ACCN

Colgate at Akron – 6pm, ESPN+

Bethune-Cookman at Western Michigan – 6:30pm, ESPN+

Jacksonville State at Eastern Michigan – 7pm, ESPN+

Toledo at Mississippi State – 7:30pm, ESPN2/ESPNU

Kent State at Tennessee – 7:45pm, SEC Network

Saturday, Sept. 21

St. Francis at Eastern Michigan – 2pm, ESPN+

Miami at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Miami at Ball State – 7:30 or 8pm, ESPN/2/U

Bowling Green at CMU – 7:30 or 8pm, ESPN/2/U

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Ohio at Kent State – 7pm, ESPN2/U

Northern Illinois at WMU – 7pm, ESPN2/U

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Ball State at Buffalo – 7pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN

WMU at Bowling Green – 7pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN

CMU at Toledo – 7pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Akron at NIU – 7pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN

EMU at Ohio – 7pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN

Kent State at Miami – 7pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Akron at Kent St. – 7/7:308pm, ESPN/2/U/CBSSN

WMU at CMU – 7/7:308pm, ESPN/2/U/CBSSN

NIU at Miami – 7/7:308pm, ESPN/2/U/CBSSN

Wednesday, Nov. 20

Buffalo at EMU – 7pm, ESPN2/ESPNU

Ohio at Toledo – 7pm, ESPN2/ESPNU

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Toledo at Akron – 7pm, ESPN2/ESPN+

Kent State at Buffalo – 7pm, ESPN2/ESPN+

Friday, Nov. 29

Ball State at Ohio – 12pm, ESPNU/CBSSN

Miami at Bowling Green – 12pm, ESPNU/CBSSN

Saturday, Dec. 7

MAC Football Championship Game (in Detroit) – 12pm, ESPN

