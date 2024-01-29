UMass adds Central Connecticut to 2024 football schedule

The UMass Minutemen have added the Central Connecticut Blue Devils to their 2024 football schedule, the school announced on Monday.

UMass will host Central Connecticut at McGuirk Alumni Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. The game will mark the fourth overall meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

UMass and Central Connecticut first met on the gridiron in 2002. In their most recent matchup in 2011, the Minutemen defeated the Blue Devils, 42-26, to extend their lead in the series to 3-0.

Central Connecticut is a member of the Northeast Conference (NEC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Blue Devils finished the 2023 season 3-8 overall and 1-6 in league play.

UMass was previously scheduled to host another NEC opponent in 2024, the Wagner Seahawks, on the same date that Central Connecticut is now scheduled. According to the UMass announcement, the Minutemen will now host Wagner five weeks later on Oct. 26, 2024.

That will give UMass two FCS opponents on their 2024 football schedule. That is allowed under NCAA bylaws, but only one win against an FCS opponent per season can count towards bowl eligibility.

UMass did not announce the remainder of its 2024 football schedule on Monday, but all of the games are known and likely won’t change. The Minutemen are scheduled to open the season at home against the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Saturday, Aug. 31. Below is UMass’ complete schedule for 2024, which is subject to change.

2024 UMass Football Schedule

08/31 – Eastern Michigan

09/07 – at Toledo

09/14 – at Buffalo

09/21 – Central Connecticut

09/28 – at Miami (Ohio)

10/05 – at Northern Illinois

10/12 – Missouri

10/19 – OFF

10/26 – Wagner

11/02 – at Mississippi State

11/16 – Liberty

11/23 – at Georgia

11/30 – UConn