UIW adds North American to 2023 football schedule

The UIW Cardinals have added the North American Stallions to their 2023 football schedule, according to North American’s official website.

UIW will host North American at Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

North American University is a private university located in Stafford, Texas. The Stallions are a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).

The Stallions face two Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) teams last season and lost both contests — 76-3 at Arkansas-Pine Bluff and 63-3 at Texas A&M-Commerce.

North American is the third known non-conference opponent for the UIW Cardinals in 2023. UIW is scheduled to open the 2023 season with consecutive road trips against the UTEP Miners in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 2 and the Northern Colorado Bears in Greeley, Colo., on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The Southland Conference schedule for the 2023 season was announced in December. UIW will host Southeastern Louisiana (Oct. 7), Texas A&M-Commerce (Oct. 14), Nicholls (Nov. 4), and Northwestern State (Nov. 11). The Cardinals will travel to take on McNeese (Oct. 21), Lamar (Oct. 28), and HCU (Nov. 18).

