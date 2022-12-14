search

Southland Conference announces 2023 football schedule

By Kevin Kelley - December 14, 2022
Southland Conference

The Southland Conference has announced their 2023 football schedule. Conference play begins on Sept. 23 with Southeastern Louisiana hosting HCU.

For the 2023 season, the Southland Conference will again consist of eight football-playing members — HCU, Lamar, McNeese, Nicholls, Northwestern State, Southeastern Louisiana, Texas A&M-Commerce, and UIW.

“With our membership stabilized after last summer’s realignment and our postseason success, Southland football is in an exceptionally strong position,” SLC Commissioner Chris Grant said. “The battle for the title in 2022 came down to the final game, and we’re fired up for the 2023 season to be just as exciting with a true round-robin schedule.”

Each Southland conference team will play a seven-game, round-robin schedule against the other members.

“Southland football fans are the most passionate in FCS, and I heard their disappointment loud and clear when some of our rivalry games were not able to be played in 2022. We’re glad those games are back on the schedule and everyone will get a chance to enjoy the entire Southland experience,” Grant added.

Kickoff times and television designations will be announced at a later date.

2023 Southland Football Schedules

2023 Southland Conference Football Schedule

* Composite; conference games only.

Saturday, Sept. 23
HCU at Southeastern

Saturday, Sept. 30
Lamar at HCU
Nicholls at McNeese

Saturday, Oct. 7
HCU at Nicholls
Southeastern at UIW
Northwestern State at Lamar
McNeese at A&M-Commerce

Saturday, Oct. 14
A&M-Commerce at UIW
Lamar at Southeastern
Northwestern State at Nicholls

Saturday, Oct. 21
UIW at McNeese
Nicholls at A&M-Commerce
Southeastern at Northwestern State

Saturday, Oct. 28
A&M-Commerce at HCU
UIW at Lamar
Northwestern State at McNeese

Saturday, Nov. 4
HCU at Northwestern State
Nicholls at UIW
A&M-Commerce at Lamar
McNeese at Southeastern

Saturday, Nov. 11
HCU at McNeese
Northwestern State at UIW
Lamar at Nicholls
Southeastern at A&M-Commerce

Thursday, Nov. 16
Nicholls at Southeastern

Saturday, Nov. 18
UIW at HCU
McNeese at Lamar
A&M-Commerce at Northwestern State

Southland Football Schedule

