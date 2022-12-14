Southland Conference announces 2023 football schedule

The Southland Conference has announced their 2023 football schedule. Conference play begins on Sept. 23 with Southeastern Louisiana hosting HCU.

For the 2023 season, the Southland Conference will again consist of eight football-playing members — HCU, Lamar, McNeese, Nicholls, Northwestern State, Southeastern Louisiana, Texas A&M-Commerce, and UIW.

“With our membership stabilized after last summer’s realignment and our postseason success, Southland football is in an exceptionally strong position,” SLC Commissioner Chris Grant said. “The battle for the title in 2022 came down to the final game, and we’re fired up for the 2023 season to be just as exciting with a true round-robin schedule.”

Each Southland conference team will play a seven-game, round-robin schedule against the other members.

“Southland football fans are the most passionate in FCS, and I heard their disappointment loud and clear when some of our rivalry games were not able to be played in 2022. We’re glad those games are back on the schedule and everyone will get a chance to enjoy the entire Southland experience,” Grant added.

Kickoff times and television designations will be announced at a later date.

2023 Southland Football Schedules

* Composite; conference games only.

Saturday, Sept. 23

HCU at Southeastern

Saturday, Sept. 30

Lamar at HCU

Nicholls at McNeese

Saturday, Oct. 7

HCU at Nicholls

Southeastern at UIW

Northwestern State at Lamar

McNeese at A&M-Commerce

Saturday, Oct. 14

A&M-Commerce at UIW

Lamar at Southeastern

Northwestern State at Nicholls

Saturday, Oct. 21

UIW at McNeese

Nicholls at A&M-Commerce

Southeastern at Northwestern State

Saturday, Oct. 28

A&M-Commerce at HCU

UIW at Lamar

Northwestern State at McNeese

Saturday, Nov. 4

HCU at Northwestern State

Nicholls at UIW

A&M-Commerce at Lamar

McNeese at Southeastern

Saturday, Nov. 11

HCU at McNeese

Northwestern State at UIW

Lamar at Nicholls

Southeastern at A&M-Commerce

Thursday, Nov. 16

Nicholls at Southeastern

Saturday, Nov. 18

UIW at HCU

McNeese at Lamar

A&M-Commerce at Northwestern State

