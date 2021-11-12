UIW accepts invitation to join the WAC

The University of the Incarnate Word (UIW) Cardinals have accepted an invitation to join the Western Athletic Conference (WAC), it was announced on Friday.

UIW will officially join the WAC on July 1, 2022. The Cardinals have been a member of the Southland Conference since 2013 following four seasons at the Division II level in the Lone Star Conference.

“UIW brings a stellar academic reputation, a balanced athletics program and a great geographic location to the WAC,” said WAC Commissioner Jeff Hurd. “The conference’s Board evaluated every aspect of UIW’s profile and know it is a great fit for the conference now and for years to come.”

The addition of the Cardinals to the WAC will give the them seven Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) members. UIW will join Abilene Christian, Dixie State, Lamar, Southern Utah, Stephen F. Austin, and Tarleton State.

“As we have witnessed over the past several months, division one athletics can be a changing landscape and with that change will come opportunity,” said UIW President Dr. Thomas M. Evans. “The University of the Incarnate Word is committed to prioritizing what is best for our student-athletes and the mission of the university. A move to the WAC at this time puts our student-athletes in the best position to succeed academically and competitively.’

The Cardinals are 7-2 overall and 5-1 in Southland Conference action so far this season. UIW is next scheduled to play at the Nicholls Colonels on Saturday, Nov. 13.

