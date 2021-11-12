UIW accepts invitation to join the WAC

The University of the Incarnate Word (UIW) Cardinals have accepted an invitation to join the Western Athletic Conference (WAC), it was announced on Friday.
UIW will officially join the WAC on July 1, 2022. The Cardinals have been a member of the Southland Conference since 2013 following four seasons at the Division II level in the Lone Star Conference.
“UIW brings a stellar academic reputation, a balanced athletics program and a great geographic location to the WAC,” said WAC Commissioner Jeff Hurd. “The conference’s Board evaluated every aspect of UIW’s profile and know it is a great fit for the conference now and for years to come.”
The addition of the Cardinals to the WAC will give the them seven Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) members. UIW will join Abilene Christian, Dixie State, Lamar, Southern Utah, Stephen F. Austin, and Tarleton State.
“As we have witnessed over the past several months, division one athletics can be a changing landscape and with that change will come opportunity,” said UIW President Dr. Thomas M. Evans. “The University of the Incarnate Word is committed to prioritizing what is best for our student-athletes and the mission of the university. A move to the WAC at this time puts our student-athletes in the best position to succeed academically and competitively.’
The Cardinals are 7-2 overall and 5-1 in Southland Conference action so far this season. UIW is next scheduled to play at the Nicholls Colonels on Saturday, Nov. 13.
So this means, as of now, for 2023:
-The Southland is scheduled to have 6 schools for football (HBU, TA&M-Commerce, McNeese State, NW State, Nicholls State, SE LA), which is the minimum, and 7 members overall. Maybe they add UTA & UALR to get to 9.
-The WAC is scheduled to have 7 schools for football (SUU, Dixie St, ACU, Tarleton State, UIW, Lamar, SFA), and 12 overall.
-The A-Sun is scheduled to have 11 members, but only 5 for football (APSU, C-Ark, EKU, Kennesaw State, N. Alabama), which is one short of the minimum.
Like we saw with the A-Sun/WAC alliance for football this year, I wouldn’t be surprised to see that return, or maybe a Southland/A-Sun Alliance.
I apologize, the Southland is scheduled to have 8 full members for 2023.
Evan,
The OVC & Southland have a scheduling agreement for next Year which predates UIW’s movement to the WAC.
Maybe they’ll expand that to a 3 Conference scheduling agreement adding A-Sun?
Since the WAC relocated it’s Focus & HQ to Texas, I’m hoping they will be able to gain traction there & maintain it VS so many other Conferences who have a more compact geographic / & prestigious next level up Status in the Chicken pecking order that is Division 1A SEC Autnomous FB blowing up other 1A dependents & displacing 1AA Football from Virginia to Texas.
The WAC could lose some of its “true Western” (MT/PT) schools soon too. We already know Chicago State is leaving, if they stay D1, they should go to the Horizon League. NMSU is also going to C-USA.
If Gonzaga leaves the WCC for the Big East, I could see Cal Baptist head to the WCC.
Seattle should become the MW’s first non-football member, to offset Hawaii being football-only and allow the divisional schedule format in basketball, without necessarily keeping division standings (Seattle would play a West Division schedule). Seattle is in a good market.
So, this would put 6 WAC schools in Texas and 4 left in the MT/PT region (Dixie State, Grand Canyon, Southern Utah, Utah Valley). All 6 Texas schools are expected to play football in the WAC, plus DSU and SUU. To shore up the numbers for football, I would suggest adding Colorado Mines, and the 12th school doesn’t necessarily have to be football. Metro State, a successful basketball school in the RMAC, could be aching for an invite to go D1.
The Southland Conference may not be done being raided. C-USA could go for at least McNeese State.
Schools I could see join the SLC are Delta State, Midwestern State, West Alabama, and West Texas A&M.
Both the ASUN and WAC ultimately want to promote their football leagues to FBS