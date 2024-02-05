UFL schedule 2024: Dates, kickoff times, TV set for all eight teams

The 2024 UFL Schedule has been released by the league and includes the dates, kickoff times, and TV for all eight teams.

The United Football League (UFL) was formed from the merger between the XFL and USFL. The league will consist of two four-team conferences named after the previous league names, USFL and XFL.

The USFL Conference will consist of the Birmingham Stallions, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, and Michigan Panthers. Teams in the XFL Conference include the Arlington Renegades, D.C. Defenders, San Antonio Brahmas, and St. Louis Battlehawks.

Each UFL team will play a ten game schedule consisting of six in-conference games and four inter-conference matchups.

The inaugural season of the new UFL kicks off on Saturday, March 30, 2024 with a matchup between the 2023 league champions, the Arlington Renegades (XFL) and Birmingham Stallions (USFL). The game will be televised by FOX at 1:00pm ET.

Other Week 1 matchups include the St. Louis Battlehawks at the Michigan Panthers, DC Defenders at San Antonio Brahmas, and Memphis Showboats at Houston Roughnecks.

Overall, the UFL schedule will consist of ten weeks with four games each week. The regular-season will conclude on Sunday, June 2.

The UFL Playoff Schedule begins with the first conference championship on Saturday, June 8 at 3:00pm ET on ABC. Then on Sunday, June 9, the second conference championship will be played at a time to be determined and televised by FOX.

Winners of the two playoff games will advance to the 2024 UFL Championship Game, which will be played on Sunday, June 16. The game will be televised by FOX at a site to be announced.

