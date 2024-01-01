UFL reveals team markets, head coaches for 2024 season

The United Football League (UFL) has revealed the team markets and head coaches for all eight franchises ahead of the launch of the new spring league in 2024.

The new UFL was formed from the merger between the XFL and USFL. Russ Brandon, former President and CEO of the XFL, will lead the UFL as President and CEO, while Daryl Johnston, former USFL President of Football Operations, will lead football operations for the new combined league.

The league will consist of two four-team conferences named after the previous league names, USFL and XFL. The USFL Conference will consist of the Birmingham Stallions, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, and Michigan Panthers. Teams in the XFL Conference include the Arlington Renegades, D.C. Defenders, San Antonio Brahmas, and St. Louis Battlehawks.

Since Houston had teams in both the USFL and XFL, the USFL’s Houston Gamblers have been merged into the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks.

The 10-week regular-season of the new UFL will begin on Saturday, March 30, 2024 with a matchup between the 2023 league champions, the Arlington Renegades (XFL) and Birmingham Stallions (USFL).

Below are the team names and head coaches for each UFL team in 2024 along with stadium information.

USFL CONFERENCE

Birmingham Stallions

Head Coach: Skip Holtz

Stadium: Protective Stadium

Houston Roughnecks

Head Coach: Curtis Johnson

Stadium: TDECU Stadium

Memphis Showboats

Head Coach: John DeFilippo

Stadium: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Michigan Panthers

Head Coach: Mike Nolan

Stadium: Ford Field

XFL CONFERENCE

Arlington Renegades

Head Coach: Bob Stoops

Stadium: Choctaw Stadium

DC Defenders

Head Coach: Reggie Barlow

Stadium: Audi Field

San Antonio Brahmas

Head Coach: Wade Phillips

Stadium: Alamodome

St. Louis BattleHawks

Head Coach: Anthony Becht

Stadium: The Dome at America’s Center