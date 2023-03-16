UConn, Wyoming adjust date of future football game

The UConn Huskies and the Wyoming Cowboys have adjusted the date of one of their future football games, FBSchedules.com has learned.

UConn and Wyoming previously entered into an agreement in January of 2022 to play football games on Aug. 29, 2026 (Week Zero) at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo., and on Sept. 15, 2029 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn.

According to a copy of an addendum to the contract obtained from the University of Connecticut, the game in Laramie in 2026 has been rescheduled and will now be contested on Saturday, Nov. 28 that season, which will be the regular-season finale for both schools. All other provisions of the original agreement, including the date of the game in 2029 in East Hartford, remain unchanged.

The Cowboys and Huskies have battled just once on the gridiron. Wyoming traveled to East Hartford in 2021 and claimed a 24-22 victory when a two-point conversion pass that would have tied the game with four seconds remaining fell incomplete.

UConn still has one opening on their schedule for the 2026 season. The Huskies are slated to host Lafayette, Maryland, Indiana, UMass, and James Madison and travel to North Carolina, Syracuse, Temple, Old Dominion, Florida Atlantic, and Wyoming.

In addition to UConn, Wyoming’s non-conference slate in 2026 includes games at home against North Texas and Northern Colorado and a trip to face Central Michigan.

