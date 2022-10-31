UConn, UMass extend future football series through 2027

The UMass Minutemen and the UConn Huskies have extended their football series through the 2027 season, both schools announced on Monday.

FBSchedules.com obtained a copy of the football game agreement on Friday which includes contests each season from 2022 through 2027. The two schools are scheduled to meet this weekend at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Conn., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2022.

The two schools will also meet in East Hartford in back-to-back seasons on Nov. 29, 2025 and then again on Oct. 24, 2026.

UMass will host UConn at McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Amherst, Mass., on Nov. 30, 2024 and then again three seasons later on Oct. 16, 2027.

The two schools are also contracted to meet at a neutral-site location on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. UMass will be the designated home team for that contest and the location will be announced at a later date.

“We’re pleased to extend our contractual agreement with UConn through 2027,” University of Massachusetts Director of Athletics Ryan Bamford said. “Our renewed rivalry on the gridiron has been very positive for our university and is healthy for college football in the New England region.”

UConn and UMass have met 69 times on the gridiron in a series that began in 1897. The Minutemen won the most recent game of the series in 2021 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass., 27-13, and low lead the overall series 38-35-2.

UConn also confirmed today that they will host Sacred Heart on Nov. 18, 2023. The previously revealed the matchup last year.

UConn-UMass Series

Nov. 4, 2022 – at UConn

Nov. 25, 2023 – Neutral Site TBD

Nov. 30, 2024 – at UMass

Nov. 29, 2025 – at UConn

Oct. 24, 2026 – at UConn

Oct. 16, 2027 – at UMass

