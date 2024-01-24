UConn Huskies announce 2024 football schedule

The UConn Huskies have announced their 2024 football schedule, which includes seven home games and five road games.

UConn will open the 2024 season on the road against the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, Aug. 31. The following week on Sept. 7, the Huskies will open their home slate at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn., against the Merrimack Warriors.

The Huskies will then head south to take on the Duke Blue Devils on Sept. 14 before returning home to host six consecutive contests at Rentschler Field over a span of seven weeks (UConn’s first open date is Oct. 12). The six opponents include Florida Atlantic on Sept. 21, Buffalo on Sept. 28, Temple on Oct. 5, Wake Forest on Oct. 19, Rice on Oct. 26, and Georgia State on Nov. 2.

The Huskies close out their regular-season schedule with three road consecutive road games broken up by their second open date. UConn will visit UAB on Nov. 9 and will then be off on Nov. 16. Road action then continues at Syracuse on Nov. 23 and at UMass on Nov. 30.

UConn was previously scheduled to host Syracuse in 2024 but will instead visit the Orange. Per Steve Infanti, the 2025 game will also be played at Syracuse with the 2026 and 2027 contests in East Hartford.

Below is UConn’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 UConn Football Schedule

08/31 – at Maryland

09/07 – Merrimack

09/14 – at Duke

09/21 – Florida Atlantic

09/28 – Buffalo

10/05 – Temple

10/12 – OFF

10/19 – Wake Forest

10/26 – Rice

11/02 – Georgia State

11/09 – at UAB

11/16 – OFF

11/23 – at Syracuse

11/30 – at UMass

In two seasons under head coach Jim Mora, the Huskies are 9-16 overall with a bowl berth in 2022.