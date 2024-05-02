UCF adds six home games to future football schedules

The UCF Knights have added six home games to their future football schedules, the school announced on Thursday.

All six games will be played at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Fla. Of the six games added, one is against a team from Conference USA, one is against a future Mid-American Conference (MAC) member, while the remaining four contests are against current members of the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

UCF will host the Jacksonville State Gamecocks to open the 2025 season on Thursday, Aug. 28, which will be a first-time contest. Jacksonville State just completed its first season in Conference USA after moving up from the FCS.

Later in 2025 on a date to be determined (likely on Sept. 6 or Sept. 13), the North Carolina A&T Aggies of the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) in the FCS will travel to take on UCF. The game will also mark the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

During the 2026 season, UCF will play host to the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) in the FCS (likely the season-opener) and the UMass Minutemen (likely on Sept. 19), who are set to rejoin the MAC in 2025.

UCF is 12-5 all-time against Bethune-Cookman and has never faced UMass on the gridiron.

In 2027, UCF will welcome the UT Martin Skyhawks of the Big South/OVC Association in the FCS to Orlando. A date for the first-ever meeting between the two schools was not announced, but the game will likely be played on Sept. 11.

UCF will open the 2028 season at home against the Maine Black Bears on Thursday, Aug. 31. In two previous meetings with the Black Bears, the Knights currently hold a 2-0 advantage.

UCF also announced on Thursday the addition of two future home-and-home series against power conference opponents. The Knights will visit the Pitt Panthers on Sept. 12, 2026 before hosting them in Orlando three seasons later on Sept. 15, 2029.

The Knights will also travel to take on the Northwestern Wildcats on Sept. 9, 2028 before hosting the return game in Orlando on Sept. 6, 2031.

“With a nine-game Big 12 schedule, we’re very strategic in how we schedule each year,” UCF vice president and director of athletics Terry Mohajir said. “Our philosophy for non-conference has been to play a Power Four, a Group of Five team and an FCS program. As we navigate the analytics of the new College Football Playoff, we will continue to evaluate how we schedule.”

Football Schedules