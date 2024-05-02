UCF schedules home-and-home football series with Pitt, Northwestern

The UCF Knights have scheduled future home-and-home football series with the Pitt Panthers and Northwestern Wildcats, the school announced on Thursday.

UCF and Pitt will kickoff their home-and-home series at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. The Panthers will return the trip to take on the Knights three seasons later at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2029.

In three previous meetings, Pitt leads the series with UCF 2-1. The two schools first met in 2006 and played most recently in 2019 in Pittsburgh, where the Panthers claimed the series lead with a 35-34 victory.

UCF will travel to take on the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2028 before the series shifts to Orlando for the second and final game of the series on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2031.

UCF and Northwestern have never squared off on the gridiron.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors to Orlando from Pitt and Northwestern and the road games are fantastic cities for our fans to travel,” UCF vice president and director of athletics Terry Mohajir said. “Pennsylvania is currently ranked a top-five state UCF students come from and Chicago is home to one of our top alumni communities.

“With a nine-game Big 12 schedule, we’re very strategic in how we schedule each year. Our philosophy for non-conference has been to play a Power Four, a Group of Five team and an FCS program. As we navigate the analytics of the new College Football Playoff, we will continue to evaluate how we schedule.”

