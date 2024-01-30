UC Davis announces 2024 football schedule

The UC Davis Aggies have announced their 2024 football schedule, which includes six home games and a road game at Cal among the 12 total games.

UC Davis opens the season with four consecutive non-conference games, beginning on the road against the California Golden Bears on Saturday, Aug. 31. The Aggies open their home slate the following week on Sept. 7 at UC Davis Health Stadium in Davis, Calif., against the Texas A&M-Commerce Golden Lions.

The Aggies then travel to face the Southern Utah Thunderbirds on Sept. 14 before returning home to conclude non-conference play against the Utah Tech Trailblazers on Sept. 21.

UC Davis opens Big Sky Conference action on Sept. 28 at home against Idaho. Other Big Sky opponents slated to visit Davis in 2024 include Cal Poly on Oct. 12, Northern Colorado on Nov. 2, and Montana State on Nov. 16.

The Aggies will travel to face Big Sky foes Portland State on Oct. 5, Eastern Washington on Oct. 19, Montana on Nov. 9, and Sacramento State on Nov. 23.

Below is UC Davis’ complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 UC Davis Football Schedule

08/31 – at California

09/07 – Texas A&M-Commerce

09/14 – at Southern Utah

09/21 – Utah Tech

09/28 – Idaho*

10/05 – at Portland State*

10/12 – Cal Poly*

10/19 – at Eastern Washington*

10/26 – OFF

11/02 – Northern Colorado*

11/09 – at Montana*

11/16 – Montana State*

11/23 – at Sacramento State*

* Big Sky contest.

UC Davis finished the 2023 season 7-4 overall and 5-3 in Big Sky action. The Aggies are entering their first season under head coach Tim Plough, who appeared in 16 games at quarterback at UC Davis from 2003 through 2007.