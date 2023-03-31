UAPB adds Miles College to 2023 football schedule

The Arkansas-Pine Bluff (UAPB) Golden Lions have added the Miles College Golden Bears to their 2023 football schedule, according to an announcement on Friday.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff will host Miles College at Simmons Bank Field in Pine Bluff, Ark., on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Miles College is a member of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletics Conference (SIAC) in Division II. The Golden Bears finished the 2022 season 1-9 overall and 1-5 in SIAC action.

In other non-conference action in 2023, Arkansas-Pine Bluff will travel to take on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in their season-opener on Saturday, Sept. 2. The following week on Saturday, Sept. 9, UAPB will take on the Tennessee State Tigers in the Southern Heritage Classic at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff was scheduled to host the Central Arkansas Bears in 2023, but the Golden Lions later agreed to play in the Southern Heritage Classic on the same date. As a result, UAPB and Central Arkansas will not meet this season.

Although Arkansas-Pine Bluff has not officially announced their 2023 schedule, their Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) slate is already known via opponent schedule announcements. The Golden Lions will host Southern, Alcorn State, Jackson State, and Grambling State and will travel to Alabama A&M, Mississippi Valley State, Prairie View A&M, and Texas Southern.

2023 Arkansas-Pine Bluff Football Schedule