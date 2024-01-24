UAB to open 2024 season at home against Alcorn State

The UAB Blazers will open the 2024 season at home against the Alcorn State Braves, the school announced on Wednesday.

UAB will host Alcorn State at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. The game will mark the second overall meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

In their first and only matchup on the gridiron, the Blazers defeated the Braves, 22-0, on Sept. 15, 2007 in Birmingham.

Alcorn State is a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Braves finished the 2023 season 7-4 overall and 6-2 in SWAC action.

UAB was previously scheduled to open the 2024 season against the Alabama State Hornets, but the Hornets canceled the contest so they could play North Carolina Central in the Orange Blossom Classic at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

UAB’s season-opener against Alabama State in 2025, which is slated for Thursday, Aug. 28 at Protective Stadium, is unaffected by the change.

In other non-conference action in 2024, UAB is scheduled to play consecutive road contests at the ULM Warhawks on Sept. 7 and the Arkansas Razorbacks on Sept. 14. The UConn Huskies will visit Protective Stadium later in the season on Nov. 9, which will conclude the non-conference portion of UAB’s schedule.

