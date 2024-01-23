Alabama State, North Carolina Central to play in 2024 Orange Blossom Classic

The Alabama State Hornets and North Carolina Central Eagles will play in the 2024 Orange Blossom Classic, Alabama State announced on Tuesday.

Alabama State and North Carolina Central will square off at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024. The game will likely be televised nationally by an ESPN network.

The 2024 Orange Blossom Classic will mark the first time that the contest has not featured the Florida A&M Rattlers, who pulled out of the annual contest. Florida A&M has appeared in the contest 48 times overall.

Alabama State was previously scheduled to open the 2024 season at the UAB Blazers on Thursday, Aug. 29, but that contest was not included in ASU’s schedule release and has obviously been canceled and replaces with the contest against NC Central.

The announcement of Alabama State’s participation in the Orange Blossom Classic was made in conjunction with the release of its complete 2024 football schedule. In other non-conference action, Alabama State will host Miles College on Sept. 7, visit Samford on Sept. 14, and close out the regular-season at home versus Tuskegee on Nov. 28 in the Turkey Day Classic.

Contests against Miles College and Samford were previously unannounced.

Alabama State opens Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play on the road on Sept. 28 against Bethune-Cookman. The Hornets will also travel for SWAC contests at Alabama A&M on Oct. 26 (Magic City Classic; in Birmingham, Ala.), at Alcorn State on Nov. 2 (Port City Classic; in Mobile, AL), and at Grambling State on Nov. 9.

SWAC foes slated to visit ASU Stadium in Montgomery, Ala., in 2024 include Florida A&M on Oct. 5 (Homecoming), Mississippi Valley State on Oct. 12, Jackson State on Nov. 16, and Prairie View A&M on Nov. 23.

Below is Alabama State’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Alabama State Football Schedule

09/01 – NC Central (in Miami Gardens, FL)

09/07 – Miles College

09/14 – at Samford

09/21 – OFF

09/28 – at Bethune-Cookman*

10/05 – Florida A&M*

10/12 – Mississippi Valley State*

10/19 – OFF

10/26 – Alabama A&M* (in Birmingham, AL)

11/02 – Alcorn State* (in Mobile, AL)

11/09 – at Grambling State*

11/16 – Jackson State*

11/23 – Prairie View A&M*

11/28 – Tuskegee

* SWAC contest.