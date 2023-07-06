Two Sun Belt football games to air on NFL Network in 2023

Two Sun Belt Conference football games will be televised by the NFL Network in 2023, it was announced on Thursday.

The Army Black Knights, a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independent, will travel to take on the ULM Warhawks of the Sun Belt Conference on Saturday, Sept. 2 at Malone Stadium in Monroe, La. The game, which will be the season-opener for both schools, will kickoff at 7:00pm ET / 6:00pm CT with television coverage on the NFL Network.

Army and ULM have only met twice on the gridiron in their history. The Black Knights defeated the Warhawks in both prior meetings — 37-7 in 2020 and 48-24 in 2022 — and both games were played at Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y.

On Saturday, Sept. 16, the Troy Trojans will host the James Madison Dukes in a Sun Belt contest at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Ala. The game will kickoff at 7:00pm ET / 6:00pm CT on the NFL Network.

James Madison and Troy have only met twice on the gridiron in a series that began in 1994 in Harrisonburg, Va. James Madison won that contest 45-26, but then lost on the road against the Trojans, 27-7, five seasons later in 1999.

The 2023 Sun Belt football schedule begins on Thursday, Aug. 31 when the Georgia State Panthers host the Rhode Island Rams at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. The game will be streamed live via ESPN+ at 7:00pm ET.

Sun Belt Football Schedule