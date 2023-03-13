Two Conference USA football games in 2023 shift to new dates

Two Conference USA football games in 2023 have been shifted to new dates, the conference announced on Monday. Both changes were made at the request of the conference office and its multimedia partners.

The Liberty Flames at FIU Panthers contest, previously scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 28 (Week 5), has been moved up five days and will now be played on Saturday, Sept. 23 (Week 4). Both Liberty and FIU were scheduled to have their open date in Week 4, but will now be off in Week 5 as a result of the changes.

Additionally, the FIU Panthers at New Mexico State Aggies football game on Thursday, Oct. 5 (Week 6) has been moved up one day and will now be contested on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

For the 2023 season, Conference USA will consist of nine football-playing members and no divisions. New members this season include Jacksonville State, Liberty, New Mexico State, and Sam Houston. They will join FIU, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee, UTEP, and WKU.

Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, UAB, and UTSA each depart the conference officially on July 1 and will play in the American Athletic Conference beginning this fall.

The 2023 Conference USA football schedule will kickoff in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 26 with five teams in action. Four teams will play in conference contests — FIU at Louisiana Tech and UTEP at Jacksonville State — while New Mexico State will host UMass in a non-conference matchup.

