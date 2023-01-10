2023 Conference USA football schedule announced

The 2023 Conference USA football schedule has been released. Conference play begins in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 26.
For the 2023 season, Conference USA will consist of nine football-playing members and no divisions. New members this season include Jacksonville State, Liberty, New Mexico State, and Sam Houston. They will join FIU, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee, UTEP, and WKU.
Each Conference USA team will play every other team in the conference plus four non-conference games.
The 2023 Conference USA Championship Game will be played on either Friday, Dec. 1 or Saturday, Dec. 2.
All 2023 game dates are subject to change. The Conference USA TV schedule for the 2023 season will be announced later this spring.
2023 C-USA FOOTBALL SCHEDULES
- 2023 FIU Football Schedule
- 2023 Jacksonville State Football Schedule
- 2023 Liberty Football Schedule
- 2023 Louisiana Tech Football Schedule
- 2023 Middle Tennessee Football Schedule
- 2023 New Mexico State Football Schedule
- 2023 Sam Houston Football Schedule
- 2023 UTEP Football Schedule
- 2023 WKU Football Schedule
2023 Conference USA Football Schedule
Saturday, Aug. 26
FIU at Louisiana Tech
UTEP at Jacksonville State
UMass at New Mexico State
Saturday, Sept. 2
Maine at FIU
ETSU at Jacksonville State
Louisiana Tech at SMU
Bowling Green at Liberty
Middle Tennessee at Alabama
Western Illinois at New Mexico State
Sam Houston at BYU
Incarnate Word at UTEP
South Florida at WKU
Saturday, Sept. 9
North Texas at FIU
Jacksonville State at Coastal Carolina
Northwestern State at Louisiana Tech
New Mexico State at Liberty
Middle Tennessee at Missouri
Air Force at Sam Houston
UTEP at Northwestern
HCU at WKU
Saturday, Sept. 16
FIU at UConn
North Texas at Louisiana Tech
Liberty at Buffalo
Murray State at Middle Tennessee
New Mexico State at New Mexico
UTEP at Arizona
WKU at Ohio State
Saturday, Sept. 23
Eastern Michigan at Jacksonville State
Louisiana Tech at Nebraska
Colorado State at Middle Tennessee
New Mexico State at Hawaii
Sam Houston at Houston
UNLV at UTEP
WKU at Troy
Thursday, Sept. 28
Liberty at FIU
Jacksonville State at Sam Houston
Middle Tennessee at WKU
Friday, Sept. 29
Louisiana Tech at UTEP
Wednesday, Oct. 4
Jacksonville State at Middle Tennessee
Thursday, Oct. 5
FIU at New Mexico State
WKU at Louisiana Tech
Sam Houston at Liberty
Tuesday, Oct. 10
Louisiana Tech at Middle Tennessee
Liberty at Jacksonville State
Wednesday, Oct. 11
UTEP at FIU
Sam Houston at New Mexico State
Tuesday, Oct. 17
WKU at Jacksonville State
Middle Tennessee at Liberty
Wednesday, Oct. 18
FIU at Sam Houston
New Mexico State at UTEP
Tuesday, Oct. 24
New Mexico State at Louisiana Tech
Liberty at WKU
Wednesday, Oct. 25
Jacksonville State at FIU
UTEP at Sam Houston
Saturday, Nov. 4
Jacksonville State at South Carolina
Louisiana Tech at Liberty
Middle Tennessee at New Mexico State
TBD at Sam Houston
WKU at UTEP
Saturday, Nov. 11
FIU at Middle Tennessee
Sam Houston at Louisiana Tech
Old Dominion at Liberty
New Mexico State at WKU
Saturday, Nov. 18
FIU at Arkansas
Louisiana Tech at Jacksonville State
UMass at Liberty
UTEP at Middle Tennessee
New Mexico State at Auburn
Sam Houston at WKU
Saturday, Nov. 25
WKU at FIU
Jacksonville State at New Mexico State
Liberty at UTEP
Middle Tennessee at Sam Houston
Friday, Dec. 1 or Saturday, Dec. 2
C-USA Championship Game
ETSU @ Jacksonville State on 9/2. That’s good news with Liberty canceling ETSU for 2023.