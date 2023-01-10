2023 Conference USA football schedule announced

The 2023 Conference USA football schedule has been released. Conference play begins in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 26.

For the 2023 season, Conference USA will consist of nine football-playing members and no divisions. New members this season include Jacksonville State, Liberty, New Mexico State, and Sam Houston. They will join FIU, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee, UTEP, and WKU.

Each Conference USA team will play every other team in the conference plus four non-conference games.

The 2023 Conference USA Championship Game will be played on either Friday, Dec. 1 or Saturday, Dec. 2.

All 2023 game dates are subject to change. The Conference USA TV schedule for the 2023 season will be announced later this spring.

2023 Conference USA Football Schedule

Saturday, Aug. 26

FIU at Louisiana Tech

UTEP at Jacksonville State

UMass at New Mexico State

Saturday, Sept. 2

Maine at FIU

ETSU at Jacksonville State

Louisiana Tech at SMU

Bowling Green at Liberty

Middle Tennessee at Alabama

Western Illinois at New Mexico State

Sam Houston at BYU

Incarnate Word at UTEP

South Florida at WKU

Saturday, Sept. 9

North Texas at FIU

Jacksonville State at Coastal Carolina

Northwestern State at Louisiana Tech

New Mexico State at Liberty

Middle Tennessee at Missouri

Air Force at Sam Houston

UTEP at Northwestern

HCU at WKU

Saturday, Sept. 16

FIU at UConn

North Texas at Louisiana Tech

Liberty at Buffalo

Murray State at Middle Tennessee

New Mexico State at New Mexico

UTEP at Arizona

WKU at Ohio State

Saturday, Sept. 23

Eastern Michigan at Jacksonville State

Louisiana Tech at Nebraska

Colorado State at Middle Tennessee

New Mexico State at Hawaii

Sam Houston at Houston

UNLV at UTEP

WKU at Troy

Thursday, Sept. 28

Liberty at FIU

Jacksonville State at Sam Houston

Middle Tennessee at WKU

Friday, Sept. 29

Louisiana Tech at UTEP

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Jacksonville State at Middle Tennessee

Thursday, Oct. 5

FIU at New Mexico State

WKU at Louisiana Tech

Sam Houston at Liberty

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Louisiana Tech at Middle Tennessee

Liberty at Jacksonville State

Wednesday, Oct. 11

UTEP at FIU

Sam Houston at New Mexico State

Tuesday, Oct. 17

WKU at Jacksonville State

Middle Tennessee at Liberty

Wednesday, Oct. 18

FIU at Sam Houston

New Mexico State at UTEP

Tuesday, Oct. 24

New Mexico State at Louisiana Tech

Liberty at WKU

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Jacksonville State at FIU

UTEP at Sam Houston

Saturday, Nov. 4

Jacksonville State at South Carolina

Louisiana Tech at Liberty

Middle Tennessee at New Mexico State

TBD at Sam Houston

WKU at UTEP

Saturday, Nov. 11

FIU at Middle Tennessee

Sam Houston at Louisiana Tech

Old Dominion at Liberty

New Mexico State at WKU

Saturday, Nov. 18

FIU at Arkansas

Louisiana Tech at Jacksonville State

UMass at Liberty

UTEP at Middle Tennessee

New Mexico State at Auburn

Sam Houston at WKU

Saturday, Nov. 25

WKU at FIU

Jacksonville State at New Mexico State

Liberty at UTEP

Middle Tennessee at Sam Houston

Friday, Dec. 1 or Saturday, Dec. 2

C-USA Championship Game