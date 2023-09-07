Thursday night football schedule: Lions-Chiefs kick off 2023 NFL season

The Thursday night football schedule for the 2023 NFL season begins with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Detroit Lions.

The Lions-Chiefs matchup is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 7 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., and it will kick off at 8:20pm ET on NBC. The game will feature the Sunday Night Football broadcast team of Mike Tirico calling the play-by-play, Cris Collinsworth providing analysis, and Melissa Stark reporting from the sidelines.

The Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs last met during the 2019 regular-season in Detroit. Kansas City defeated Detroit in that contest, 34-30.

The Chiefs head into the 2023 season following their Super Bowl LVII victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Kansas City finished the 2022 season 17-3 overall.

Detroit did not qualify for the 2022 playoffs despite a second-place finish in the NFC North. The Lions ended the 2022 season with a 9-8 record.

The Lions-Chiefs contest this week will be the first of 17 regular-season games that will be played on Thursday night this season. Regular Thursday night football begins next week on Sept. 14 when the Minnesota Vikings travel to do battle with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Thursday night football this season will be broadcast exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video, with the exception of the Chiefs-Lions contest in Week 1 and the 49ers-Seahawks contest in Week 12 (Thanksgiving evening).

