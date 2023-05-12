The 2023 NFL Thursday Night Football Schedule kicks off on Thursday, September 7 with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Detroit Lions.

Although played as the season-opener on a Thursday, the Lions-Chiefs matchup will be a special presentation of Sunday Night Football and will kickoff at 8:20pm ET on NBC.

Regular Thursday Night Football begins in Week 2 on September 14 when the Minnesota Vikings travel to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. The game will be streamed live by Prime Video at 8:15pm ET.

There will also be a Sunday Night Football branded game played on Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 23. The Seattle Seahawks host the San Francisco 49ers in that contest at 8:20pm ET on NBC.

Overall, 17 regular-season NFL games in 2023 will be played on Thursday night and 15 of those contests will be streamed exclusively by Amazon’s Prime Video.

2023 NFL Thursday Night Football Schedule

*All times Eastern.

Thursday, Sept. 7 (Week 1)

Lions at Chiefs – 8:20pm, NBC

Thursday, Sept. 14 (Week 2)

Vikings at Eagles – 8:15pm, Prime Video

Thursday, Sept. 21 (Week 3)

Giants at 49ers – 8:15pm, Prime Video

Thursday, Sept. 28 (Week 4)

Lions at Packers – 8:15pm, Prime Video

Thursday, Oct. 5 (Week 5)

Bears at Commanders – 8:15pm, Prime Video

Thursday, Oct. 12 (Week 6)

Broncos at Chiefs – 8:15pm, Prime Video

Thursday, Oct. 19 (Week 7)

Jaguars at Saints – 8:15pm, Prime Video

Thursday, Oct. 26 (Week 8)

Buccaneers at Bills – 8:15pm, Prime Video

Thursday, Nov. 2 (Week 9)

Titans at Steelers – 8:15pm, Prime Video

Thursday, Nov. 9 (Week 10)

Panthers at Bears – 8:15pm, Prime Video

Thursday, Nov. 16 (Week 11)

Bengals at Ravens – 8:15pm, Prime Video

Thursday, Nov. 23 (Week 12)

49ers at Seahawks – 8:20pm, NBC

Thursday, Nov. 30 (Week 13)

Seahawks at Cowboys – 8:15pm, Prime Video

Thursday, Dec. 7 (Week 14)

Patriots at Steelers – 8:15pm, Prime Video

Thursday, Dec. 14 (Week 15)

Chargers at Raiders – 8:15pm, Prime Video

Thursday, Dec. 21 (Week 16)

Saints at Rams – 8:15pm, Prime Video

Thursday, Dec. 28 (Week 17)

Jets at Browns – 8:15pm, Prime Video

