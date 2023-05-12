The 2023 NFL Thursday Night Football Schedule kicks off on Thursday, September 7 with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Detroit Lions.
Although played as the season-opener on a Thursday, the Lions-Chiefs matchup will be a special presentation of Sunday Night Football and will kickoff at 8:20pm ET on NBC.
Regular Thursday Night Football begins in Week 2 on September 14 when the Minnesota Vikings travel to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. The game will be streamed live by Prime Video at 8:15pm ET.
There will also be a Sunday Night Football branded game played on Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 23. The Seattle Seahawks host the San Francisco 49ers in that contest at 8:20pm ET on NBC.
Overall, 17 regular-season NFL games in 2023 will be played on Thursday night and 15 of those contests will be streamed exclusively by Amazon’s Prime Video.
2023 NFL Thursday Night Football Schedule
*All times Eastern.
Thursday, Sept. 7 (Week 1)
Lions at Chiefs – 8:20pm, NBC
Thursday, Sept. 14 (Week 2)
Vikings at Eagles – 8:15pm, Prime Video
Thursday, Sept. 21 (Week 3)
Giants at 49ers – 8:15pm, Prime Video
Thursday, Sept. 28 (Week 4)
Lions at Packers – 8:15pm, Prime Video
Thursday, Oct. 5 (Week 5)
Bears at Commanders – 8:15pm, Prime Video
Thursday, Oct. 12 (Week 6)
Broncos at Chiefs – 8:15pm, Prime Video
Thursday, Oct. 19 (Week 7)
Jaguars at Saints – 8:15pm, Prime Video
Thursday, Oct. 26 (Week 8)
Buccaneers at Bills – 8:15pm, Prime Video
Thursday, Nov. 2 (Week 9)
Titans at Steelers – 8:15pm, Prime Video
Thursday, Nov. 9 (Week 10)
Panthers at Bears – 8:15pm, Prime Video
Thursday, Nov. 16 (Week 11)
Bengals at Ravens – 8:15pm, Prime Video
Thursday, Nov. 23 (Week 12)
49ers at Seahawks – 8:20pm, NBC
Thursday, Nov. 30 (Week 13)
Seahawks at Cowboys – 8:15pm, Prime Video
Thursday, Dec. 7 (Week 14)
Patriots at Steelers – 8:15pm, Prime Video
Thursday, Dec. 14 (Week 15)
Chargers at Raiders – 8:15pm, Prime Video
Thursday, Dec. 21 (Week 16)
Saints at Rams – 8:15pm, Prime Video
Thursday, Dec. 28 (Week 17)
Jets at Browns – 8:15pm, Prime Video
