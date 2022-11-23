search

Thanksgiving Day Football Schedule 2022

By Kevin Kelley - November 23, 2022
Photo: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Thanksgiving Day football schedule in 2022 features five games across college football and the National Football League (NFL).

Thanksgiving Day football action this season kicks off at 12:30pm ET on CBS with an NFL Thanksgiving Classic game. The Detroit Lions (4-6) will host the Buffalo Bills (7-3) in that matchup at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich.

Next up is a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) contest between the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-8, 0-7 SWAC) and the Alabama State Hornets (6-4, 4-3 SWAC). Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00pm ET at ASU Stadium in Montgomery, Ala.

The second of three NFL Thanksgiving Classic games follows at 4:30pm ET on FOX when the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) host the New York Giants (7-3) in an NFC East clash at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Egg Bowl is up next, which will feature the 14th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels (8-3, 4-3 SEC) hosting the in-state rival Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-4, 3-4 SEC) at 7:00pm ET on ESPN.

Football on Thanksgiving Day in 2022 concludes with the Minnesota Vikings (8-2) playing host to the New England Patriots (6-4) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The game will be televised by NBC at 8:20pm ET.

Football on Black Friday begins at Noon ET with five matchups. Eight additional games are scheduled for Black Friday, culminating with Wyoming at Fresno State at 10:00pm ET.

* All times Eastern.

Thursday, Nov. 24
NFL: Buffalo at Detroit – 12:30pm, CBS
UAPB at Alabama State – 3pm, ESPN+
NFL: NY Giants at Dallas – 4:30pm, FOX
Mississippi State at Ole Miss – 7pm, ESPN
NFL: New England at Minnesota – 8:20pm, NBC

For the complete details on the Black Friday games and the remainder of the holiday weekend, check out our full Thanksgiving Football Schedule 2022.

