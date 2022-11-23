The Thanksgiving Day football schedule in 2022 features five games across college football and the National Football League (NFL).

Thanksgiving Day football action this season kicks off at 12:30pm ET on CBS with an NFL Thanksgiving Classic game. The Detroit Lions (4-6) will host the Buffalo Bills (7-3) in that matchup at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich.

Next up is a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) contest between the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-8, 0-7 SWAC) and the Alabama State Hornets (6-4, 4-3 SWAC). Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00pm ET at ASU Stadium in Montgomery, Ala.

The second of three NFL Thanksgiving Classic games follows at 4:30pm ET on FOX when the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) host the New York Giants (7-3) in an NFC East clash at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Egg Bowl is up next, which will feature the 14th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels (8-3, 4-3 SEC) hosting the in-state rival Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-4, 3-4 SEC) at 7:00pm ET on ESPN.

Football on Thanksgiving Day in 2022 concludes with the Minnesota Vikings (8-2) playing host to the New England Patriots (6-4) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The game will be televised by NBC at 8:20pm ET.

Football on Black Friday begins at Noon ET with five matchups. Eight additional games are scheduled for Black Friday, culminating with Wyoming at Fresno State at 10:00pm ET.

Thanksgiving Day Football Schedule 2022

* All times Eastern.

Thursday, Nov. 24

NFL: Buffalo at Detroit – 12:30pm, CBS

UAPB at Alabama State – 3pm, ESPN+

NFL: NY Giants at Dallas – 4:30pm, FOX

Mississippi State at Ole Miss – 7pm, ESPN

NFL: New England at Minnesota – 8:20pm, NBC

