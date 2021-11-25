The Thanksgiving Day football schedule in 2021 features six games evenly split across college football and the National Football League (NFL).

Thanksgiving Day football action this season kicks off at 12:30pm ET on FOX with an NFL Thanksgiving Classic game. The Detroit Lions (0-9-1) will host the NFL North rival Chicago Bears (3-7) in that matchup at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich.

Chicago defeated Detroit earlier this season in Week 4, 24-14, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill.

Next up is a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) contest between the Tuskegee Golden Tigers (3-7) and the Alabama State Hornets (4-6). Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00pm ET at ASU Stadium in Montgomery, Ala.

The first of two Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) matchups is scheduled for 3:30pm ET on FS1. The San Jose State Spartans (5-6, 3-4 MWC) play host to the Fresno State Bulldogs (8-3, 5-2 MWC) in a Mountain West Conference contest at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, Calif.

The second of three NFL Thanksgiving Classic games follows at 4:30pm ET on CBS when the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) host the Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Egg Bowl is up next, which will feature the ninth-ranked Ole Miss Rebels (9-2, 5-2 SEC) traveling to face the in-state rival Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-4, 4-3 SEC) at 7:30pm ET on ESPN.

Football on Thanksgiving Day in 2021 concludes with the New Orleans Saints (5-5) playing host to the Buffalo Bills (6-4) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. The game will be televised by NBC at 8:20pm ET.

Football on Black Friday begins at Noon ET with four matchups. Seven additional games are scheduled for Black Friday, culminating with Washington State at Washington in the Apple Cup at 8:00pm ET.

Thanksgiving Day Football Schedule 2021

* All times Eastern.

NFL: Chicago at Detroit – 12:30pm, FOX

Tuskegee at Alabama State – 3:00pm, ESPN+

Fresno State at San Jose State – 3:30pm, FS1

NFL: Las Vegas at Dallas – 4:30pm, CBS

(9) Ole Miss at Mississippi State – 7:30pm, ESPN

NFL: Buffalo at New Orleans – 8:20pm, NBC

