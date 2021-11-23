search

Thanksgiving Football Schedule 2021

By Kevin Kelley - November 23, 2021
Photo: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Thanksgiving Football Schedule for the 2021 season is set! The schedule includes all FBS and FCS college football games plus NFL and CFL contests this holiday weekend.

The football schedule this week kicks off on Tuesday, Nov. 23 with two games in the Mid-American Conference (MAC). Buffalo travels to take on Ball State while Northern Illinois hosts Western Michigan, both at 7:00pm ET.

Thanksgiving Day kicks off at 12:30pm ET with a Thanksgiving Classic game in the NFL, which features the Chicago Bears traveling to take on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich.

An FCS matchup between Tuskegee and Alabama State is scheduled for 3:00pm ET, and that is followed by San Jose State hosting Fresno State at 3:30pm ET.

Two more Thanksgiving Classic games follow with an SEC football game sandwiched in between. First, it’s the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:30pm ET. Next is the Egg Bowl featuring Ole Miss at Mississippi State at 7:30pm ET, and then the New Orleans Saints play host to the Buffalo Bills at 8:20pm ET.

Football on Black Friday begins at Noon ET with four matchups. Seven additional games are scheduled for Black Friday, culminating with Washington State at Washington in the Apple Cup at 8:00pm ET.

Saturday features a full slate of college football action, while Sunday includes 11 NFL games and two Canadian Football League (CFL) playoff games. The Thanksgiving Week Football Schedule concludes with a Monday Night Football matchup featuring Seattle at Washington.

Thanksgiving week is also Rivalry Week in college football. Some of the matchups include Alabama at Auburn, Clemson at South Carolina, Georgia at Georgia Tech, Oregon State at Oregon, Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, and Cal at UCLA.

The College Football Bowl Schedule is slated to begin on Friday, Dec. 17 this season. The College Football Playoff pairings for the 2021-22 season will be announced on Sunday, Dec. 5.

2021 Thanksgiving Football Schedule (PDF)

Note: FBS rankings are based on the College Football Playoff Rankings from Nov. 16. Rankings will be updated following tonight’s release.

Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021

Matchup Time (ET) TV / Online
Buffalo at Ball State 7:00pm ESPN+
Western Michigan at Northern Illinois 7:00pm ESPNU

Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021

Matchup Time (ET) TV / Online
NFL: Chicago at Detroit 12:30pm FOX
Tuskegee at Alabama State 3:00pm ESPN+
Fresno State at San Jose State 3:30pm FS1
NFL: Las Vegas at Dallas 4:30pm CBS
(9) Ole Miss at Mississippi State 7:30pm ESPN
NFL: Buffalo at New Orleans 8:20pm NBC

Friday, Nov. 26, 2021

Matchup Time (ET) TV / Online
Boise State at (21) San Diego State 12:00pm CBS
Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan 12:00pm ESPNU
Kansas State at Texas 12:00pm FOX
Ohio at Bowling Green 12:00pm CBSSN
Utah State at New Mexico 1:00pm FS1
(16) Iowa at Nebraska 1:30pm BTN
UTEP at UAB 2:00pm ESPN+
(4) Cincinnati at East Carolina 3:30pm ABC
Coastal Carolina at South Alabama 3:30pm ESPN+
Missouri at (25) Arkansas 3:30pm CBS
USF at UCF 3:30pm ESPN
UNLV at Air Force 3:30pm CBSSN
Colorado at (19) Utah 4:00pm FOX
TCU at Iowa State 4:30pm FS1
North Carolina at (20) NC State 7:00pm ESPN
Washington State at Washington 8:00pm FS1

Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021

Matchup Time (ET) TV / Online
Akron at Toledo 12:00pm ESPN+
Army at Liberty 12:00pm ESPN+
Florida State at Florida 12:00pm ESPN
(1) Georgia at Georgia Tech 12:00pm ABC
(24) Houston at UConn 12:00pm CBSSN
Maryland at Rutgers 12:00pm BTN
Miami (OH) at Kent State 12:00pm ESPN+
Navy at Temple 12:00pm ESPNU
(2) Ohio State at (5) Michigan 12:00pm FOX
Sacred Heart at Holy Cross 12:00pm ESPN+
Texas Tech at (8) Baylor 12:00pm FS1
(18) Wake Forest at Boston College 12:00pm ESPN2
Miami (FL) at Duke 12:30pm RSN/ESPN3
Louisiana Tech at Rice 1:00pm ESPN+
Charlotte at Old Dominion 2:00pm ESPN+
Davidson at Kennesaw State 2:00pm ESPN+
Texas State at Arkansas State 2:00pm ESPN+
Troy at Georgia State 2:00pm ESPN+
(22) UTSA at North Texas 2:00pm ESPN+
Ga. Southern at App State 2:30pm ESPN+
FIU at Southern Miss 3:00pm ESPN+
Hawaii at Wyoming 3:00pm Spectrum PPV/Team1
MVSU at Prairie View A&M 3:00pm ESPN+
Stephen F. Austin at UIW 3:00pm ESPN+
UC Davis at South Dakota State 3:00pm ESPN+
UMass at New Mexico State 3:00pm FloFootball/CW El Paso
(3) Alabama at Auburn 3:30pm CBS
Indiana at Purdue 3:30pm FS1
Northwestern at Illinois 3:30pm BTN
Oregon State at (11) Oregon 3:30pm ESPN
Penn State at (12) Michigan State 3:30pm ABC
WKU at Marshall 3:30pm CBSSN
Vanderbilt at Tennessee 3:45pm SECN
Virginia Tech at Virginia 3:45pm ACCN
Arizona at Arizona State 4:00pm P12N
Northern Iowa at Eastern Washington 4:00pm ESPN+
Tulsa at SMU 4:00pm ESPN2
ULM at Louisiana 4:00pm ESPNU
UT Martin at Missouri State 4:00pm ESPN+
(14) Wisconsin at Minnesota 4:00pm FOX
Grambling vs. Southern (New Orleans) 5:00pm NBCSN
Southern Illinois at South Dakota 6:00pm ESPN+
Florida A&M at Southeastern Louisiana 7:00pm ESPN+
Middle Tennessee at Florida Atlantic 7:00pm Stadium
(15) Texas A&M at LSU 7:00pm ESPN
West Virginia at Kansas 7:00pm FS1
(23) Clemson at South Carolina 7:30pm SECN
Kentucky at Louisville 7:30pm ESPN2
(10) Oklahoma at (7) Oklahoma State 7:30pm ABC
(17) Pitt at Syracuse 7:30pm ACCN
Tulane at Memphis 7:30pm ESPNU
(6) Notre Dame at Stanford 8:00pm FOX
Nevada at Colorado State 9:00pm CBSSN
(13) BYU at USC 10:30pm ESPN
California at UCLA 10:30pm FS1

Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021

Matchup Time (ET) TV / Online
CFL: Montreal at Hamilton 1:00pm ESPN2
NFL: Tampa Bay at Indianapolis 1:00pm FOX
NFL: NY Jets at Houston 1:00pm CBS
NFL: Philadelphia at NY Giants 1:00pm FOX
NFL: Carolina at Miami 1:00pm FOX
NFL: Tennessee at New England 1:00pm CBS
NFL: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati 1:00pm CBS
NFL: Atlanta at Jacksonville 1:00pm FOX
NFL: LA Chargers at Denver 4:05pm CBS
NFL: LA Rams at Green Bay 4:25pm FOX
NFL: Minnesota at San Francisco 4:25pm FOX
CFL: Calgary at Saskatchewan 4:30pm ESPNews
NFL: Cleveland at Baltimore 8:20pm NBC

Monday, Nov. 29, 2021

Matchup Time (ET) TV / Online
Seattle at Washington 8:15pm ESPN
Wishing everyone a Happy Thanksgiving this year.

Excited for The Game, the WI/MN battle for the Axe, and the BYU/USC matchup.

Reply