Texas Southern announces 2024 football schedule

The Texas Southern Tigers have announced their 2024 football schedule, which features five home games and 11 contests total.

Texas Southern opens the 2024 season on Saturday, Aug. 31 with a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) contest on the road against the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The following week on Sept. 7, Texas Southern steps out of conference and makes an in-town trek to visit the Rice Owls at Rice Stadium in Houston, Texas. The Tigers then enjoy an open date on Sept. 14 before returning to the road for a non-conference, in-state visit to face the Lamar Cardinals in Beaumont, Texas, on Sept. 21.

Texas Southern returns to SWAC action on Sept. 28 when they welcome the Jackson State Tigers for their home-opener at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston. The following week on Oct. 5, the Tigers play host to the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons for Homecoming.

The remainder of Texas Southern’s 2024 football schedule is all SWAC opponents, beginning with Southern at home on Oct. 12 before a second open date on Oct. 19. The Tigers then host Grambling State on Oct. 26 before making consecutive road trips to battle Florida A&M on Nov. 2 and Alcorn State on Nov. 9.

Bethune-Cookman will be TSU’s final home opponent of the season on Nov. 16 before the Tigers conclude their slate at Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Nov. 23.

Below is Texas Southern’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Texas Southern Football Schedule

08/31 – at Prairie View A&M*

09/07 – at Rice

09/14 – OFF

09/21 – at Lamar

09/28 – Jackson State*

10/05 – Virginia-Lynchburg

10/12 – Southern*

10/19 – OFF

10/26 – Grambling State*

11/02 – at Florida A&M*

11/09 – at Alcorn State*

11/16 – Bethune-Cookman*

11/23 – at Arkansas-Pine Bluff*

* SWAC contest.

Texas Southern finished the 2023 season 3-8 overall and 2-6 in SWAC play. The 2024 season will be the first for the Tigers under head coach Cris Dishman, who came to TSU after serving as the defensive coordinator of the XFL’s Vegas Vipers last spring.