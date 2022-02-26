Texas Southern announces 2022 football schedule

The Texas Southern Tigers have announced their 2022 football schedule, which includes four home contests and 11 games overall.

Texas Southern opens the fall 2022 season on Saturday, Sept. 3 with a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) contest on the road against the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The following week on Sept. 10, TSU travels for a non-conference contest at the North Texas Mean Green before returning to SWAC action, also on the road, against the Southern Jaguars on Sept. 17 at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas. The Tigers then play their fourth consecutive road game to open the season, this time at the UTSA Roadrunners on Sept. 24.

Texas Southern opens their home schedule at BBVA Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Oct. 1 with a SWAC contest against the Alabama State Hornets. Two more SWAC games follow as the Tigers make back-to-back trips to play Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Oct. 8 and, after an open date, Alcorn State on Oct. 22.

The Lincoln (CA) Oaklanders will visit Houston for TSU’s Homecoming this season on Oct. 29, which is a previously unannounced non-conference matchup.

Texas Southern’s final three contests of the season are all conference tilts — vs. Jackson State (Nov. 5), vs. Grambling State (Nov. 12), and at Alabama A&M (Nov. 19).

Below is Texas Southern’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 Texas Southern Football Schedule

09/03 – at Prairie View A&M

09/10 – at North Texas

09/17 – at Southern (in Arlington, TX)*

09/24 – at UTSA

10/01 – Alabama State*

10/08 – at Arkansas-Pine Bluff*

10/15 – OFF

10/22 – at Alcorn State*

10/29 – Lincoln (CA)

11/05 – Jackson State*

11/12 – Grambling State*

11/19 – at Alabama A&M*

* SWAC contest.

Texas Southern finished the fall 2022 SWAC season 2-6 in conference action and 3-8 overall. The Tigers are entering their fourth season under head coach Clarence McKinney, who has a 4-21 overall record at the school.