Texas Bowl to play 2021 edition in prime-time

The 2021 Texas Bowl, pitting the Big 12 against the SEC, will be played in prime-time on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, it was announced Thursday.

The game is slated for a 9:00 (Eastern) kick from NRG Stadium in Houston, with airing on both ESPN and ESPN Radio.

The 2020 edition of the game was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols, with TCU slated to play Arkansas in the contest. This year’s edition will be the 15th playing of the game as it is currently contested. The Texas Bowl replaced two now-defunct bowls — the Houston Bowl (2000-2005) and the Bluebonnet Bowl (1959-1987).

