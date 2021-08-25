Texas A&M adds Utah State to 2025 football schedule

The Texas A&M Aggies have added the Utah State Aggies to their 2025 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game contract with Utah State University was obtained from Texas A&M University via a state Public Information Act request.

Texas A&M will host Utah State at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. Texas A&M will pay Utah State a $1.65 million guarantee for playing the contest, according to the copy of the contract.

In their first and only meeting on the gridiron, Texas A&M defeated Utah State 38-30 in College Station on Sept. 19, 2009.

With the addition of Utah State, Texas A&M has tentatively completed their non-conference football schedule for the 2025 season. The Aggies are scheduled to open the season at home on Aug. 30 against the UTSA Roadrunners and will later travel to play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Sept. 13 and host the Tarleton State Texans on Nov. 22.

Texas A&M was previously scheduled to host Arkansas State in 2025, but that contest has reportedly been moved to the 2027 season.

The Aggies are the second scheduled non-conference opponent for Utah State in 2025. Utah State is also slated to host the in-state rival BYU Cougars on Oct. 3 that season.

Football Schedules