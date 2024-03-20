Texas adds Sam Houston to 2025 football schedule

The Texas Longhorns have added the Sam Houston Bearkats to their 2025 football schedule, the school announced on Wednesday.

Texas will host Sam Houston at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. The game will mark the second meeting between the two schools in football.

Sam Houston moved up from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) and joined Conference USA last season. In their first matchup with the Longhorns back in 2006, the Bearkats traveled to Austin and mustered only a field goal in a 56-3 defeat.

The addition of Sam Houston tentatively completes Texas’ non-conference football schedule for the 2025 season. The Longhorns are slated to open the season on the road against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Aug. 30 before welcoming the San Jose State Spartans and UTEP Miners to Austin on Sept. 6 and Sept. 13, respectively.

The SEC also announced the conference opponents for the 2025 season on Wednesday, which are the same as 2024 but with the sites flipped. Texas will host Arkansas, Oklahoma (in Dallas, TX), Texas A&M, and Vanderbilt and will travel to take on Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, and Mississippi State.

Texas is the third known non-conference opponent for Sam Houston’s 2025 football schedule. The Bearkats are also slated to visit the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Sept. 6 and the Air Force Falcons on Sept. 13 that season.

Football Schedules