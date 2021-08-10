Temple to play at Miami and UMass in 2029

The Temple Owls will play at the Miami Hurricanes and at the UMass Minutemen in 2029, according to their 2021 football media guide.

Temple will travel to take on the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Sept. 15, 2029. Two weeks later on Saturday, Sept. 29, the Owls will travel to face the Minutemen at McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Amherst, Mass.

Temple was previously scheduled to play at both Miami and UMass during the 2020 season, but the games were not played due to the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Both games are part of home-and-home series, which will see UMass and Miami travel to Philadelphia, Pa., during the 2022 and 2023 seasons, respectively.

Temple and UMass also have another home-and-home series that is scheduled for Aug. 30, 2025 in Amherst and Oct. 9, 2027 in Philadelphia.

Miami and UMass are the first scheduled non-conference opponents for Temple for the 2029 season.

Temple is scheduled to open the fall 2021 season on Thursday, Sept. 2 on the road in Piscataway, N.J., against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The game will be televised by the Big Ten Network at 6:30pm ET.

Football Schedules