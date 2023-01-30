Tarleton State releases 2023 football schedule

The Tarleton State Texans have announced their 2023 football schedule, which features a game at Texas Tech.

Tarleton State opens the 2023 season with a non-conference contest on the road at McNeese on Saturday, Sept. 2. Other non-conference contests for Tarleton include Texas Tech on the road on Sept. 16 and Southwest Baptist and Morehead State at home at Memorial Stadium in Stephenville, Texas, on Sept. 23 and Oct. 21, respectively. Tarleton will also visit Southeastern Louisiana on Sept. 30.

Contests against both Southwest Baptist and Morehead State were previously unannounced.

Tarleton State’s conference schedule in 2023 will be a mixture of ASUN and Western Athletic Conference teams, dubbed “ASUN-WAC.” The two conferences, which consist of nine football-playing members, formed the joint association to ensure NCAA championship access.

ASUN-WAC action for Tarleton State begins on Sept. 9 at home against North Alabama. Other conference opponents slated to visit Stephenville in 2023 include Southern Utah on Oct. 7 and Stephen F. Austin on Nov. 4.

Road conference opponents for the Texans next season include Eastern Kentucky on Oct. 14, Central Arkansas on Oct 28, and Abilene Christian on Nov. 11.

Below is Tarleton State’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 Tarleton State Football Schedule

09/02 – at McNeese

09/09 – North Alabama*

09/16 – at Texas Tech

09/23 – Southwest Baptist

09/30 – at Southeastern Louisiana

10/07 – Southern Utah*

10/14 – at Eastern Kentucky*

10/21 – Morehead State

10/28 – at Central Arkansas*

11/04 – Stephen F. Austin*

11/11 – at Abilene Christian*

11/18 – OFF

* ASUN-WAC contest.

Tarleton State finished the 2022 season 6-5 overall and 1-3 in WAC action. The 2023 season will be the 14th for the Texans under head coach Todd Whitten, who has a 96-50 overall record at the school.