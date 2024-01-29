Tarleton State announces 2024 football schedule

The Tarleton State Texans have announced their 2024 football schedule, which includes six home games and 12 contests overall.

Tarleton State opens the 2024 season with consecutive non-conference contests on the road at the Baylor Bears on Saturday, Aug. 31 and at the Houston Christian Huskies on Saturday, Sept. 7.

The Texans then open their home slate at Memorial Stadium in Stephenville, Texas, on Sept. 14 against the McNeese Cowboys. The following week on Sept. 21, Tarleton State travels to face the West Georgia Wolves, which opens United Athletic Conference (UAC) action.

Tarleton returns home on Sept. 28 to host the Southeastern Louisiana Lions, which closes out the non-conference portion of its schedule.

The remaining schedule for Tarleton State in 2024 is all UAC opponents — at Southern Utah on Oct. 5, vs. Utah Tech on Oct. 12 (Homecoming), at Austin Peay on Oct. 26, vs. Eastern Kentucky on Nov. 2, vs. Central Arkansas on Nov. 9, at Stephen F. Austin on Nov. 16, and vs. Abilene Christian on Nov. 23.

Below is Tarleton State’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Tarleton State Football Schedule

08/31 – Baylor

09/07 – Houston Christian

09/14 – McNeese

09/21 – West Georgia*

09/28 – Southeastern Louisiana

10/05 – Southern Utah*

10/12 – Utah Tech*

10/19 – OFF

10/26 – Austin Peay*

11/02 – Eastern Kentucky*

11/09 – Central Arkansas*

11/16 – Stephen F. Austin*

11/23 – Abilene Christian*

* UAC contest.

Tarleton State finished the 2023 season 8-3 overall and 4-2 in ASUN-WAC action. With its reclassification period over, Tarleton State will be eligible for the FCS Playoffs for the first time next season.

“Our four-year reclassification period was one of the most successful in modern college football history, and we are poised for great things as we head into being a fully-fledged D1 program with playoff eligibility. But it won’t be easy,” Tarleton State head coach Todd Whitten said. “We have our toughest strength of schedule ever and our longest regular season in program history. I’m confident we’ll be up to the challenge, this upcoming group has enormous potential, and I can’t wait to see how special we can make the 2024 season.”