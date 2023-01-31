Syracuse adds UConn to 2024 football schedule

The Syracuse Orange have added the UConn Huskies to their 2024 football schedule, Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack told Syracuse.com last week.

According to the report, Wildhack revealed that Syracuse will play UConn in 2024 as part of their non-conference football schedule, although a location for the game was not mentioned.

Syracuse traveled to UConn last season and defeated the Huskies in East Hartford, Conn., 48-14. The contest was the first of a four-game, home-and-home series that also includes matchups in Syracuse, N.Y., in 2025 and 2026 and in East Hartford in 2027.

The Orange are currently scheduled to open the 2024 season on Saturday, Aug. 31 at home at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse against the Ohio Bobcats. Syracuse is also slated to visit the Army West Point Black Knights on Saturday, Sept. 21 and will host the Holy Cross Crusaders on Saturday, Sept. 28.

In ACC action in 2024, Syracuse will host Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, and Miami and travel to Boston College, Louisville, NC State, and Pitt.

With the addition of Syracuse, UConn now has 11 games for their 2024 football schedule. The Huskies are slated to host Army, Florida Atlantic, Buffalo, Temple, and Georgia State and travel to Maryland, Duke, Wake Forest, UAB, and UMass.

