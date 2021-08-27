SWAC adds five games to Fall 2021 ESPN football TV schedule

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) has announced the addition of five games to their Fall 2021 football TV schedule on the ESPN networks.

The SWAC previously announced their fall football schedule on ESPN on July 21, which included 39 contests. Today’s announcement gives the SWAC a total of 44 contests set for broadcast on the ESPN networks.

Games added include McNeese State at Southern (Sept. 18), Alcorn State at Bethune-Cookman (Nov. 6), Florida A&M at Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Nov. 13), Texas Southern at Alabama State (Nov. 20), and Tuskegee at Alabama State (Nov. 25).

SWAC football action on the ESPN networks kicks off in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 28 with Alcorn State taking on North Carolina Central in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff live on ESPN.

The Cricket Wireless SWAC Championship on Saturday, Dec. 4 will be televised by ESPNU.

Below is the SWAC football TV schedule on the ESPN networks for the fall 2021 season.

SWAC Fall 2021 ESPN football TV schedule

* All times Eastern.

Saturday, Aug. 28

Alcorn State vs. North Carolina Central – 7pm, ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 4

Southern at Troy – 7pm, ESPN3

Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern – 8pm, ESPN+

Bethune-Cookman at UTEP – 9pm, ESPN3

Sunday, Sept. 5

Jackson State vs. Florida A&M – 3pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Sept. 11

Alabama State at Auburn – 12pm, SECN

Bethune-Cookman at UCF – 6:30pm, ESPN+

Grambling State at Southern Miss – 7pm, ESPN3

Texas Southern at Baylor – 7pm, ESPN+

Tennessee State vs. Jackson State – 7pm, ESPN3*

Thursday, Sept. 16

Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman -7:30pm, ESPNU

Saturday, Sept. 18

Grambling State at Houston – 7pm, ESPN+

Florida A&M at USF – 7pm, ESPN+

McNeese at Southern – 7pm, ESPN+

Jackson State at ULM – 8pm, ESPN3

Alcorn State at South Alabama – 8pm, ESPN3

Thursday, Sept. 23

Alcorn State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Saturday, Sept. 25

Bethune-Cookman at Alabama State – 6pm, ESPN+

Sunday, Sept. 26

Southern vs. Mississippi Valley State – 3, ESPN+

Thursday, Sept. 30

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Prairie View A&M – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Saturday, Oct. 2

Alabama A&M at Grambling State – 3pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Oct. 9

Jackson State at Alabama A&M – 3pm, ESPN+

Grambling State at Alcorn State – 3pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Oct. 16

Florida A&M at Alabama A&M – 2pm, ESPN+

Southern at Arkansas-Pine Bluff – 3pm, ESPN+

Alabama State at Jackson State – 3pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Oct. 23

Bethune-Cookman at Jackson State – 2pm, ESPN+

Prairie View A&M at Southern – 7pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Oct. 30

Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State – 3:30pm, ESPN3*

Grambling State at Florida A&M – 4pm, ESPN+

Alcorn State at Southern – 7pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Nov. 6

Alcorn State at Bethune-Cookman – 12pm, ESPN+

Grambling State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff – 3pm, ESPN+

Florida A&M at Southern – 7pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Nov. 13

Alabama A&M at Texas Southern – 3pm, ESPN+

Florida A&M at Arkansas-Pine Bluff – 3pm, ESPN+

Jackson State at Southern – 7pm, ESPN3*

Saturday, Nov. 20

Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M – TBA, ESPN3*

Alcorn State at Jackson State – 2pm, ESPN+

Texas Southern at Alabama State – 3pm, ESPN+

Thursday, Nov. 25

Tuskegee at Alabama State – 3pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Nov. 27

Mississippi Valley State at Prairie View A&M – 3pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Dec. 4

SWAC Football Championship – 4pm, ESPNU

Saturday, Dec. 18

Cricket Celebration Bowl – 12pm, ABC

*Indicates game will also be shown tape delayed on ESPNU

