Super Bowl 60 to be played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara

Super Bowl 60 will be played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., the NFL officially announced on Monday.

Levi’s Stadium is the home of the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers. Officially opened in 2014, Levi’s Stadium has a seating capacity of 70,000 and is expandable to 75,000 for certain events.

Super Bowl 60, officially known as Super Bowl LX, will be played in February 2026. The game will mark the second time that Levi’s Stadium has hosted the Super Bowl.

“The Bay Area was an incredible host for Super Bowl 50, and we are thrilled to bring the Super Bowl back,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “We look forward to working with the 49ers and the Bay Area Host Committee to create an impactful Super Bowl LX in 2026 that showcases all the great things the region has to offer.”

Super Bowl 50 was played at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016. The Denver Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers in that contest, 24-10.

“We are honored to host the Super Bowl at Levi’s Stadium once again, and to be stewards of one of the biggest sporting events in the world,” said Al Guido, President of the San Francisco 49ers. “Since hosting Super Bowl 50 in 2016, Levi’s Stadium has cemented its reputation as a world-class venue. I’m confident Super Bowl LX will be a terrific event that benefits the entire community.”

The Super Bowl for the upcoming season, Super Bowl LVIII, is slated to be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 2024 season will conclude with Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La.

Future Super Bowl Locations