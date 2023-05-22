Super Bowl 60 to be played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara

Super Bowl 60 will be played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., the NFL officially announced on Monday.
Levi’s Stadium is the home of the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers. Officially opened in 2014, Levi’s Stadium has a seating capacity of 70,000 and is expandable to 75,000 for certain events.
Super Bowl 60, officially known as Super Bowl LX, will be played in February 2026. The game will mark the second time that Levi’s Stadium has hosted the Super Bowl.
“The Bay Area was an incredible host for Super Bowl 50, and we are thrilled to bring the Super Bowl back,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “We look forward to working with the 49ers and the Bay Area Host Committee to create an impactful Super Bowl LX in 2026 that showcases all the great things the region has to offer.”
Super Bowl 50 was played at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016. The Denver Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers in that contest, 24-10.
“We are honored to host the Super Bowl at Levi’s Stadium once again, and to be stewards of one of the biggest sporting events in the world,” said Al Guido, President of the San Francisco 49ers. “Since hosting Super Bowl 50 in 2016, Levi’s Stadium has cemented its reputation as a world-class venue. I’m confident Super Bowl LX will be a terrific event that benefits the entire community.”
The Super Bowl for the upcoming season, Super Bowl LVIII, is slated to be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 2024 season will conclude with Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La.
Every team that has yet to be awarded a Super Bowl in their current market should be awarded one before any market which has already hosted one gets another.
These teams are:
Buffalo, New England, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Denver, Kansas City, Philadelphia, Washington, Chicago, Green Bay, Carolina, and Seattle.
Super Bowls 61-75 can be awarded to those markets in any order. After that a new 30-year rotation for Super Bowl host duties would be determined by a lottery, and that same order would persist for every 30-year cycle.
Cleveland really could use one. As it stands, Cleveland Browns Stadium is the oldest NFL venue yet to host a playoff game, we can thank Art Modell for that. Every current NFL venue that has opened after that has either already hosted a playoff game or will host one soon, even if only a Super Bowl and not a home game for the team that calls the stadium home (which is true of Ford Field, which hosted Super Bull [sic] 40). As it stands, the AFC North is the only division where none of its teams have hosted a Super Bowl, which could have been averted had the Colts, who have always played under a roof in Indianapolis, been moved into the division over 20 years ago, but the Browns really wanted the Ravens in their division due to the Modell factor. And as the Ravens have dominated the Browns throughout their co-existence, with the Browns achieving only two sweeps but none since 2007 and never in a season where they made the playoffs, it is not a rivalry despite what many Browns fans like to believe. Similarly, Browns-Steelers stopped being a rivalry once the Steelers started to dominate in the 90s.
Gillette Stadium should also be awarded a Super Bowl because of how successful the Patriots have been this century. As well, holding one in Philadelphia, the birthplace of the US, would be really cool.
Other than Seattle, Tennessee, and Carolina, nobody wants to be in any of those places in February,