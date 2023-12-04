Stetson, Dayton add Ave Maria to 2024 football schedules

The Stetson Hatters and Dayton Flyers have each added the Ave Maria Gyrenes to their football schedules in 2024, according to Ave Maria’s schedule release.

Stetson and Dayton are both members of the non-scholarship Pioneer Football League in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). Ave Maria competes in the Sun Conference in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).

Ave Maria will travel to take on Stetson at Spec Martin Stadium in DeLand, Fla., on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. The game will be the season-opener for both schools.

In two previous meetings on the gridiron in 2015 and 2021, Stetson defeated Ave Maria 60-21 and 49-16, respectively.

Currently, Stetson has one other non-conference matchup in 2024 that is public. The Hatters are scheduled to travel to take on the Furman Paladins on Sept. 14.

Since the 2024 season is 12-games for FCS schools due to the calendar and NCAA bylaws, Stetson can schedule two more non-conference opponents to go along with eight Pioneer Football League matchups.

Three weeks after playing Stetson, Ave Maria will travel to take on the Dayton Flyers at Welcome Stadium in Dayton, Ohio, on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

One week prior to hosting the Gyrenes, Dayton is scheduled to travel to take on the Indiana State Sycamores on Saturday, Sept. 14. That is currently the only other publicly known non-conference opponent for Dayton next season.

